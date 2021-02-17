How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 online without cable

RHONJ start time, channel The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premiere airs tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 17), starting at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Big hair, big earrings, big drama — get ready to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 online, even if you don't have cable. RHONJ returns to Bravo with cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin.

Yes, there's a name missing from the list, since Danielle Staub decided not to come back for RHONJ season 11. But there's still plenty of conflict to go around, particularly between Teresa and Melissa.

As seen in the trailer, at least one huge fight breaks out, between siblings Teresa and Joe Gorga. Teresa is officially divorced from Joe Giudice, but her ex-husband still casts a shadow on their lives. Joe blows up at her at one point. "You're going to defend him?" he screams. "F--- that piece of s---. He put my mother in a f---ing grave!"

Housewives fans can also expect bitter battles over infidelity, excessive alcohol drinking and family issues. And the pandemic comes into play, with the Jackie organizing COVID-tested birthday bash for husband Evan.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 online.

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 if you're away from home. Watching RHONJ new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the RHONJ premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo if they have a cable package. Anyone with a cable login can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 in Canada

Good news, Canadians — you can tune into the RHONJ season 11 premiere at the same time and day as your American neighbors, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Slice.

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 in the UK

UK viewers can watch RHONJ online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S. Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 cast

Here are the cast members for RHONJ season 11 and what they're up to, according to Bravo:

Teresa Giudice: After tragically losing her father and ending her marriage, Teresa makes the decision to list her home to create a new chapter for herself and her daughters. Ready to get back in the dating game, she surprisingly meets someone new and her personal life becomes the talk of the town yet again.

Melissa Gorga: With her kids growing up quicker than she wants, Melissa is forced to have some uncomfortable conversations. Meanwhile, Melissa's business continues to thrive, and she becomes increasingly independent, but as she and Joe head into their 16th year of marriage, different views about the direction of their life going forward makes them both call into question the future of their relationship.

Margaret Josephs: Margaret's home renovations are finally coming about during quarantine, and with a fruitful career under her belt, she decides to write a book revealing the secrets to her life and success in business. But looking back on her past opens old wounds and puts a strain on her relationship with her husband, Joe. Will she have to write a new chapter?

Dolores Catania: On the edge of turning 50, Dolores is feeling and looking her best after a tummy tuck and the extra time she is spending with her kids. But keeping secrets from David proves to be tricky, and pressure mounts when the other women question if she's settling for less while their commitment plans still loom.

Jackie Goldschneider: When cheating rumors swirl around her marriage, Jackie questions her relationships with the women. Will she be able to move forward, or will she decide that her fate lies with a new circle of friends?

Jennifer Aydin: Jennifer struggles to deal with the lingering awkwardness with Melissa, along with her parents' marital issues due to the pandemic. With her father now living with her, she unleashes trouble in her relationship with her mother. And, as she continues to defend her father, Jennifer begins to wonder whether the fissures between them can ever be healed.