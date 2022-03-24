How to watch Oscars 2022: Start time and live stream without cable

It's almost time to watch the Oscars 2022 live stream. This year the Oscars has a trio of first-time hosts — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. And Hollywood is back in the building for an awards show that will be more "normal" than the last couple of years.
For proof, check out the giant list of announced presenters below. There are also plenty of great Oscar-nominated movies you can watch to get ready, including Coda, Drive My Car and Nightmare Alley.
The Oscars 2022 ceremony airs Sunday (March 27) at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT on ABC.
E! Live from the Red Carpet begins at 5 p.m. EDT on E!.
This is a huge year for the big streaming services, as Netflix's The Power of The Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations. Right behind it is Dune, which debuted on HBO Max (and is back there now) has 10 nominations. Apple TV Plus' CODA has three nods, and Netflix's Done Look Up has five.
That said, the return to the theater is seen in full force here, as the people behind theatrical exclusives Licorice Pizza and Belfast are also looking to nab statuettes.
How to watch Oscars live stream from anywhere on Earth
Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the Oscars live stream if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.
How to watch the Oscars live stream in the US
The Oscars broadcast on Sunday (March 27) at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT on ABC. The E!'s Brunch at the Oscars pre-show starts at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT and the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show follows at 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT.
ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package. If you left cable in 2021? The best cable TV alternatives have you covered, and include DVR if you want to save these moments.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.
Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market (which is also available on most of the best streaming devices). Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.
Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.
How to watch Oscars 2022 live stream in the UK
Good news for British cinephiles. The Oscars 2022 live stream is airing on Sky Cinema's Oscars channel, which comes with a Sky TV package.
They'll need to stay up late, though — the ceremony starts at 1 a.m. GMT.
How to watch Oscars 2022 live stream in Canada
In the Great North, Canadians can watch the Oscars at the same time as their neighbors. It's on CTV.
How to watch Oscars 2022 live stream in Australia
Down Under, Aussies can watch the Oscars 2022 online for free on Channel 7 and on the 7plus app.
Oscars 2022 hosts and presenters
The Academy has gone from zero hosts to a trio of show-steering hosts, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to host.
The Academy has revealed some of the presenters who will introduce the categories open the envelopes and hand over the trophies. The luminaries include:
- Anthony Hopkins
- Bill Murray
- Chris Rock
- Daniel Kaluuya
- DJ Khaled
- Elliot Page
- H.E.R.
- Halle Bailey
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jennifer Garner
- John Leguizamo
- John Travolta
- Kelly Slater
- Kevin Costner
- Lady Gaga
- Lily James
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Mila Kunis
- Naomi Scott
- Rami Malek
- Rosie Perez
- Ruth E. Carter
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Sean “Diddy” Combs
- Shaun White
- Shawn Mendes
- Simu Liu
- Stephanie Beatriz
- Tiffany Haddish
- Tony Hawk
- Tracee Ellis
- Tyler Perry
- Uma Thurman
- Wesley Snipes
- Woody Harrelson
- Yuh-Jung Youn
- Zoë Kravitz
Oscars 2022 nominees
While this year's Oscars may be late and socially distanced, they're still celebrating excellent films. You can check out the full list of Oscar nominations (and find out where they're streaming).
The films up for the top prize, Best Picture, are:
- Belfast (buy on Apple or Amazon)
- CODA (stream on Apple TV Plus)
- Don’t Look Up (stream on Netflix)
- Drive My Car (stream on HBO Max)
- Dune (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
- King Richard (buy on Apple or Amazon)
- Licorice Pizza (n/a)
- Nightmare Alley (stream on HBO Max or Hulu)
- The Power of the Dog (stream on Netflix)
- West Side Story (n/a)
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (stream on Netflix)
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (stream on Apple TV Plus)
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (stream on HBO Max)
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (stream on Netflix)
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (n/a)
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (stream on Amazon Prime Video)
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
- Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog
Written by Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
- King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person in the World (n/a)
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best International Film
- Drive My Car
Japan
- Flee (stream on Hulu)
Denmark
- The Hand of God (stream on Netflix)
Italy
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (n/a)
Bhutan
- The Worst Person in the World
Norway
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto (stream on Disney Plus)
- Flee
- Luca (stream on Disney Plus)
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines (stream on Netflix)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (stream on Disney Plus)
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Ascension (stream on Paramount Plus)
- Attica (stream on Amazon Prime Video)
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (stream on Hulu)
- Writing With Fire (n/a)
Best Cinematography
- Dune
Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen
- The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story
Janusz Kaminski
Best Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Costume Design
- Cruella (stream on Disney Plus)
- Cyrano (n/a)
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America (stream on Amazon Prime Video)
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci (buy on Apple or Amazon)
Best Original Score
- Don’t Look Up
Nicholas Britell
- Dune
Hans Zimmer
- Encanto
Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers
Alberto Iglesias
- The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
- "Be Alive" from King Richard
Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
- "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Down To Joy" from Belfast
Music and lyric by Van Morrison
- "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days (stream on Hulu)
Music and lyric by Diane Warren
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (stream on Disney Plus)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (n/a)
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wipe
Best Live Action Short Film
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies