How to watch Oscars 2022: Start time and live stream without cable

It's almost time to watch the Oscars 2022 live stream. This year the Oscars has a trio of first-time hosts — Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. And Hollywood is back in the building for an awards show that will be more "normal" than the last couple of years.

For proof, check out the giant list of announced presenters below. There are also plenty of great Oscar-nominated movies you can watch to get ready, including Coda, Drive My Car and Nightmare Alley.

OSCARS 2022 DATE, START TIME The Oscars 2022 ceremony airs Sunday (March 27) at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT on ABC.

E! Live from the Red Carpet begins at 5 p.m. EDT on E!.

This is a huge year for the big streaming services, as Netflix's The Power of The Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations. Right behind it is Dune, which debuted on HBO Max (and is back there now) has 10 nominations. Apple TV Plus' CODA has three nods, and Netflix's Done Look Up has five.

That said, the return to the theater is seen in full force here, as the people behind theatrical exclusives Licorice Pizza and Belfast are also looking to nab statuettes.

How to watch Oscars live stream from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the Oscars live stream if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.



How to watch the Oscars live stream in the US

The Oscars broadcast on Sunday (March 27) at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT on ABC. The E!'s Brunch at the Oscars pre-show starts at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT and the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show follows at 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. PDT.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package. If you left cable in 2021? The best cable TV alternatives have you covered, and include DVR if you want to save these moments.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch Oscars 2022 live stream in the UK

Good news for British cinephiles. The Oscars 2022 live stream is airing on Sky Cinema's Oscars channel, which comes with a Sky TV package.

They'll need to stay up late, though — the ceremony starts at 1 a.m. GMT.

How to watch Oscars 2022 live stream in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch the Oscars at the same time as their neighbors. It's on CTV.

How to watch Oscars 2022 live stream in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Oscars 2022 online for free on Channel 7 and on the 7plus app.

Oscars 2022 hosts and presenters

The Academy has gone from zero hosts to a trio of show-steering hosts, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to host.

The Academy has revealed some of the presenters who will introduce the categories open the envelopes and hand over the trophies. The luminaries include:

Anthony Hopkins

Bill Murray

Chris Rock

Daniel Kaluuya

DJ Khaled

Elliot Page

H.E.R.

Halle Bailey

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jennifer Garner

John Leguizamo

John Travolta

Kelly Slater

Kevin Costner

Lady Gaga

Lily James

Lupita Nyong’o

Mila Kunis

Naomi Scott

Rami Malek

Rosie Perez

Ruth E. Carter

Samuel L. Jackson

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Shaun White

Shawn Mendes

Simu Liu

Stephanie Beatriz

Tiffany Haddish

Tony Hawk

Tracee Ellis

Tyler Perry

Uma Thurman

Wesley Snipes

Woody Harrelson

Yuh-Jung Youn

Zoë Kravitz

Oscars 2022 nominees

While this year's Oscars may be late and socially distanced, they're still celebrating excellent films. You can check out the full list of Oscar nominations (and find out where they're streaming).

The films up for the top prize, Best Picture, are:

Belfast (buy on Apple or Amazon)

(buy on Apple or Amazon) CODA (stream on Apple TV Plus)

(stream on Apple TV Plus) Don’t Look Up (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Drive My Car (stream on HBO Max)

(stream on HBO Max) Dune (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

(rent/buy on Apple or Amazon) King Richard (buy on Apple or Amazon)

(buy on Apple or Amazon) Licorice Pizza (n/a)

(n/a) Nightmare Alley (stream on HBO Max or Hulu)

(stream on HBO Max or Hulu) The Power of the Dog (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) West Side Story (n/a)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (stream on Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (stream on HBO Max)

(stream on HBO Max) Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (n/a)

(n/a) Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (stream on Amazon Prime Video)

(stream on Amazon Prime Video) Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Screenplay by Siân Heder Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Written by Kenneth Branagh Don’t Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Written by Zach Baylin Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson The Worst Person in the World (n/a)

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Japan

Japan Flee (stream on Hulu)

Denmark

(stream on Hulu) Denmark The Hand of God (stream on Netflix)

Italy

(stream on Netflix) Italy Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (n/a)

Bhutan

(n/a) Bhutan The Worst Person in the World

Norway

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Flee

Luca (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) The Mitchells vs. the Machines (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Raya and the Last Dragon (stream on Disney Plus)



Best Documentary Feature Film

Ascension (stream on Paramount Plus)

(stream on Paramount Plus) Attica (stream on Amazon Prime Video)

(stream on Amazon Prime Video) Flee

Summer of Soul (stream on Hulu)

(stream on Hulu) Writing With Fire (n/a)

Best Cinematography

Dune

Greig Fraser

Greig Fraser Nightmare Alley

Dan Laustsen

Dan Laustsen The Power of the Dog

Ari Wegner

Ari Wegner The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Best Costume Design

Cruella (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Cyrano (n/a)

(n/a) Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America (stream on Amazon Prime Video)

(stream on Amazon Prime Video) Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci (buy on Apple or Amazon)

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell Dune

Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer Encanto

Germaine Franco

Germaine Franco Parallel Mothers

Alberto Iglesias

Alberto Iglesias The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard

Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda "Down To Joy" from Belfast

Music and lyric by Van Morrison

Music and lyric by Van Morrison "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

(rent/buy on Apple or Amazon) Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days (stream on Hulu)

Music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

(rent/buy on Apple or Amazon) No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Spider-Man: No Way Home (n/a)

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wipe

Best Live Action Short Film

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Best Documentary Short Subject