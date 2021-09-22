How to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 online without cable

Stabler season is back when we watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 online (even without cable). Yes, Christopher Meloni's L&O show returns this week in a back-to-back airing following Law and Order: SVU season 23.

Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 start time, channel Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET with the episode "The Man With No Identity."

Season 2 of Organized Crime starts off with Stabler getting back into the seedy underbelly of New York City, as there's a new Albanian crime family in town trying to take control of the city's cocaine market. Vinnie Jones is a captain in this crime family, and we expect him to steal as many scenes as he's given.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) isn't happy with her situation, as one of her investigations runs afoul of one of her rivals' — and the two must now work together.

Organized Crime season 2 takes place three months after the events of season one, so expect Stabler to still be dealing with the aftermath of taking down Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) and his drug empire, as well as discovering his wife's killer.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 online in the US

In the U.S., Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities).

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands.

How to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 on Peacock

You can also watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 episodes the day after their live NBC airing on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. To watch the current season, you'll need Peacock Premium, which has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $9.99.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Girls5eva, The Lost Symbol and the Saved By the Bell reboot.

How to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. In the past, Law and Order shows have aired on Sky Witness. The channel comes with a Sky TV package, which start at £25.

However, Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 doesn't currently have a premiere date on Sky Witness. It could be weeks or even months before it becomes available.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Law and Order: Organized Crime season 2 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel.

Travelers who want to use their geo-blocked subscription services will need to use ExpressVPN.