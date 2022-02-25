How to watch Killing Eve season 4 online without cable

When we tune in to watch Killing Eve season 4 online, we'll find Ms. Polastri and Villanelle at much different points in their lives than we last saw them. Yes, that awkward not-goodbye where our favorite spies found themselves unable to part has seemingly propelled both in opposite directions.

Killing Eve season 4 start time, channel Killing Eve season 4 release date: Sunday (Feb. 27)

First broadcast: 8 p.m. ET / PT on BBC America and AMC Plus

Watch on: Sling TV and fubo TV (BBC America) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels

Rebroadcast: Monday (Feb. 28) at 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC

Eve, as you might expect, is still working the case of finding and stopping The Twelve. Kenny's murder is still an active investigation, especially after Carolyn killed Paul — who Konstantin accused of being in The Twelve. She's also found a new lover, who appears to be a colleague (possibly filling Mo Jafari's bullet-proof vest).

As for Villanelle? Our favorite assassin looks to be on a redemption tour, earnestly pleading to Eve that she's changed. The trailer and press assets show her living in some sort of commune, but that she also comes into contact with Eve again. Eve compares their relationship to the fable about the scorpion and the frog, saying that they both die because "the scorpion can't change its nature." To which Villanelle wonders if Eve is the scorpion.

Killing Eve season 4 also features a new lead writer (as is tradition for the show), with Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) building on the work from past writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Killing Eve season 4 online, and the trailer, too. Just note how episode availability depends on where you watch, as AMC Plus members will be able to jump ahead.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC Plus and BBC America aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Killing Eve season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on BBC America or AMC Plus ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels), but those with AMC Plus will also get to watch episode 2 a week early.

The regular AMC premiere is set for Monday (Feb. 28) at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

On BBC America, Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 will arrive on Sunday, March 6 on 8 p.m. ET / PT, and on AMC on Monday, March 7 on AMC at 9 p ET/PT.

This will continue until the finale, which will be simulcast across all channels.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access BBC America on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry BBC America and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers try out Sling with a 3-day free trial. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

AMC Plus : Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 in the UK

Friends across the pond are a day behind, as Killing Eve season 4 debuts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 28, 2022.

For early access, you'll need AMC Plus, which is only in the U.S. But if you're a subscriber who's traveling abroad, ExpressVPN will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 in Canada

Canadians can watch Killing Eve season 5 on CTV Drama Channel on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Or they can get early access to new episodes on AMC Plus, which is available in Canada.