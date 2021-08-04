How to watch equestrian at Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, channels and more

Those who tuned in to watch the equestrian events at the Tokyo Olympics may have gotten a big surprise. Yes, one of Team USA's hopefuls this year is Jessica Springsteen — the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Unfortunately, she isn't racing in the street to the gold medal just yet.

Tokyo Olympics equestrian key dates and times Aug. 4 @ 12 p.m. Jumping Individual Final rebroadcast on NBC (11:45 p.m. on NBCSN)

Aug. 6 @ 6 a.m.: Jumping Team Qualifier

Aug. 7 @ 6 a.m.: Jumping Team Final

But she's not done with the Olympics yet. Springsteen is a part of the Jumping Team, which has qualifiers and finals later this week. She and her horse, the 12-year-old Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, come into the games ranked 14th in the world.

If you failed to stay up in time for the early AM broadcast, you've got two more chances to watch the Jumping Individual Final. It's on NBC at noon Eastern and 11:45 p.m. on NBCSN.

Not all is glitz and glamour for the equestrian competitions. Australia's down one Jamie Kermond, after he tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine — on the first day of the games.

Canada's got a literal horse in this proverbial race, as Mario Deslauriers and his horse Bardolina 2 qualified with a time of 84.76 and no penalties.

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape-delay.

How to watch equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Olympics' equestrian events with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

How to watch equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics live in the US

Anyone who wants to watch equestrian from the Tokyo Olympics live, it's time to find caffeine and your cable/streaming login because NBCOlympics.com requires one. Games will also air on NBCSN and NBC, sometimes at reasonable hours (though often rebroadcast on tape delay).

Of course, the nightly coverage on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

USA and NBCSN are part of the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, and Olympics-watchers will want the Blue package, which also has NBC. The Olympic Channel is also available as a $11 per month add-on.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics in the UK

To watch every event live, you'll want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering coverage of every event at Tokyo 2020; all of the Olympics equestrian events will be on the service.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC won't have the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., with the IOC having sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics live in Canada

Details aren't exactly strong here. Sportsnet, CBC and TSN are sharing coverage of the Olympics, and so we've got some, but not all, of the details you may need. None of the networks list equestrian, sadly.

That said, TLN has most of the games, though judging by the schedule they will be on tape-delay.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch equestrian at the Tokyo Olympics live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Olympic equestrian events for free on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Just add 14 hours to the Eastern times listed below to figure out when games start in AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

Tokyo Olympics equestrian schedule

(all times listed in Eastern)