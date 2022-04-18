How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 online from anywhere — time and where to stream

It's almost time to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 online, so are you ready for your GCSE results? Or, at least, are you ready for a harsh dose of reality? Because as Erin noted, wow their documentary isn't the award-winner they thought it would be.

Derry Girls season 3 start time, channels Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 date: Tuesday, April 11 on Channel 4 at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. BST

Where to stream: Channel 4, All4 (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

All the while, the Troubles loom large in the background, especially for Michelle who is tired of how everyone "bangs on about" it all. But, as every teen in a movie or show ever (including Peter Parker and friends in Spider-Man: No Way Home), it's all about getting your results. And as episode 1 showed us, panic leads to crime which leads to ... Liam Neeson?

Any way, as much as we hope we'll get more of Mr. Neeson, this show's episodes are so short and so chaotic and fast-paced that it's hard to envision they'll have more time for him. Instead, we'll likely just see new ways for Orla, Erin, Clare, Michelle and James to get in trouble.

So, read on below to see how to watch Derry Girls season 3 online:

When does Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 come out?

Channel 4 airs Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 on Tuesday (April 19) at 9.15 p.m. BST. Subsequent episodes of the six-episode season come out over the following Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, in America, Netflix hasn't announced the Derry Girls season 3 premiere date.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 in the UK

You can watch Derry Girls season 3 in the UK on Channel 4 and All4. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 debuts on Tuesday (April 19) at 9.15 p.m. BST.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 2 online, from anywhere on Earth

All4 may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Derry Girls season 3 for a while, but that doesn't mean you need to miss the live premiere. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US, Canada and Australia

Derry Girls has been exclusive to Netflix in the United States, Canada and Australia. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to release details about when the series will debut.

Our best guess is somewhere in the late summer or early fall.

So, those in the U.S. and other territories who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.