How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 online from anywhere — time and where to stream

Giddy to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 online? After the events of last week's episode, we can't blame you. The series is continuing to thrive in its final year, as emotions and suspicion ran high. And, yes, you don't need Netflix to watch Derry Girls season 3 right now.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 start time, channels Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 date: Tuesday, April 26 on Channel 4 at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. BST

Where to stream: Channel 4, All4 (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

Last week, we saw a big bit of concern over a secret that turned out to be something else entirely. After Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O’Neill) went on strike from household labor because her family was putting too much on her, Erin and her friends thought something was going on between her and the plumber Gabriel.

That was after Erin thought she saw her mum and them plumber having too much fun together at the talent show, and Clare saw Gabriel passing Mary a note. Teens, of course, see something like that and think "oh, what would this mean if my friends were doing it?"

After Erin's quite-public reaction (a tear-stained moment of trouble), she confronted her mum, who explained that she's not sleeping with Gabriel. The two of them are taking an English lit night class. It turned out that Mary didn't even believe in her own chances when it came to going back to university. Of course, the gang united around her, as we all dabbed our own tears away at home.

When does Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 come out?

Channel 4 airs Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 on Tuesday (April 26) at 9.15 p.m. BST. Subsequent episodes of the six-episode season come out over the following Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, in America, Netflix hasn't announced the Derry Girls season 3 premiere date.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can watch Derry Girls season 3 in the UK on Channel 4 and All4. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 debuts on Tuesday (April 26) at 9.15 p.m. BST.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 episode 3 online, from anywhere on Earth

All4 may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Derry Girls season 3 for a while, but that doesn't mean you need to miss the live premiere. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US, Canada and Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Derry Girls has been exclusive to Netflix in the United States, Canada and Australia. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to release details about when the series will debut.

Our best guess is somewhere in the late summer or early fall.

So, those in the U.S. and other territories who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.