How to watch Coming 2 America online: Amazon Prime Video release date, cast and reviews

Coming 2 America movie details Release date: March 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Craig Brewer

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne

Run-time: 110 min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Good morning, my neighbors, it's almost time to watch Coming 2 America online. The sequel to the 1988 movie Coming to America brings back Eddie Murphy for more royal antics from Prince Akeem (now King) of Zamunda.

In Coming 2 America, the newly-crowned King Akeem and his longtime advisor Semmi (Arsenio Hall) return for another adventure in Queens, New York. This time, he's seeking out his long-lost son and heir, Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler), whom Akeem fathered after a fling with Mary (Leslie Jones).

It's a bit of a retcon, since Coming to America focused on Akeem's search for a wife and his rather single-minded pursuit of Lisa (Shari Headley). When and where Akeem met Mary are

The sequel doubles down on the fish-out-of-water angle, since not only does Akeem visit Queens again, Lavelle and Mary return to Zamunda with him.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Coming 2 America online right now. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Coming 2 America with a VPN

If you're stuck abroad — away from countries where Coming 2 America is streaming — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all the services you already pay for, no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Promising Young Woman. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use.

How to watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video

Coming 2 America begins streaming Friday, March 5 on Amazon Prime Video around the world.

Coming 2 America is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Coming 2 America cast

The cast of Coming 2 America is led by Eddie Murphy as King Akeem Joffer of Zamunda. Murphy also appears as soul singer Randy Watson, barber Mr. Clarence and barbershop customer Saul.

Arsenio Hall reprises his Coming to America role as Semmi, Akeem's best friend and confidante. Hall also plays Reverand Brown, barber Morris and witch doctor Baba.

They are joined by:

Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle Junson, Akeem's son

Leslie Jones as Mary Junson, Lavelle's mother

Tracy Morgan as Reem Junson, Lavelle's uncle

Shari Headley as Queen Lisa Joffer, Akeem's wife

KiKi Layne as Princess Meeka Joffer, Akeem's and Lisa's oldest daughter

Bella Murphy as Princess Omma Joffer, Akeem's and Lisa's second daughter

Akiley Love as Princess Tinashe Joffer, Akeem's and Lisa's youngest daughter

Wesley Snipes as General Izzi, leader of Nextdoria

Teyana Taylor as Bopoto Izzi, General Izzi's daughter

Rotimi as Idi Izzi, General Izzi's son and the Prince of Nextdoria

Vanessa Bell Calloway as Imani Izzi, General Izzi's younger sister

Louie Anderson as Maurice, a restaurant worker at McDowell's

John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Lisa's father

James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem's father

Nomzamo Mbatha as Mirembe, a royal groomer and Lavelle's love interest

Rick Ross as himself

Morgan Freeman

Coming 2 America reviews

Reviews of Coming 2 America are not yet available. Check back soon to see what the critics are saying.