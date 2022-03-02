How to watch CODA online right now

Break out the tissues before you watch CODA online to see the Oscar-nominated film. CODA also made history recently by winning the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast; it was the first time that deaf/non-hearing performers have won.

CODA streaming details CODA is streaming on Apple TV Plus. It was released on the service and in theaters concurrently on August 13, 2021.

CODA stands for “child of deaf adults" and refers to 17-year-old Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), who is the only hearing person in her family. She lives in Gloucester, Massachusetts with her deaf parents Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and Frank (Troy Kotsur) and deaf older brother Leo (Daniel Durant). Ruby often interprets for her family while helping out with their fishing business.

After joining the school choir, Ruby develops a passion for singing. She's encouraged by music teacher Mr. V (Eugenio Derbez) to audition for the Berklee College of Music. Her parents are mystified and hurt by her desire to sing. As the audition approaches, Ruby is torn between her dreams and the needs of her family.

The coming-of-age drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was bought by Apple TV Plus for a record $25 million. Since then, it's become an awards season darling. It's nominated for three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay. And it's one of the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies you can watch.

Here's what you need to watch CODA online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch CODA in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and other countries

CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. The service is available in more than 107 countries around the world.

Apple TV Plus offers a library filled with excellent programming such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Mythic Quest and The Afterparty. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription is $4.99 per month.

How to watch CODA from anywhere on Earth

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions trying to watch CODA. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can access all the services you already pay for, no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

CODA reviews

CODA received nearly universal positive reviews and has a 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's a sampling of what the critics said about the movie:

The Washington Post's Ann Hornaday writes, "For audiences weary of superheroic bombast and worn out from puzzling through art house arcana, “CODA” is here to save the day. It’s sweet, funny, meaningful and accessible in precisely the right measure."

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly praises the cast, saying, "Together, they somehow manage to make CODA feel like both the best and most familiar kind of family film, and one you've never quite seen before."

Vulture's Alison Willmore calls the movie "absolutely corny at times," but also notes, "While a little sentimentality never hurt anyone, what stands out when revisiting CODA outside the festival bubble are the parts that feel unguided by formula, all of which have to do with the dynamics of the Rossi family."

Brian Lowry at CNN says, "CODA is a small movie, exquisitely made. Touching, funny and stirring, it would be the kind of movie you’d urge a friend to run out and see, except they’ll only need to stay home and ante up to stream it on Apple TV Plus."

