How to watch American Song Contest online and without cable

You'll hear a global phenomenon relocated when you watch American Song Contest online. Yes, NBC's launching a new short-run competition reality series that is based on Europe's already-successful Eurovision Song Contest. We're not sure why this took so long to happen, or why these specific hosts were chosen, but the show will trot out 56 competitors looking to prove that they're the best of the West.

American Song Contest start time, channel Date: American Song Contest episode 1 is scheduled for Monday (March 21).

Time: 8-10 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch (U.S.): on NBC with Sling or on Peacock

Interestingly enough, American Song Contest will present a mix of pros and unknowns. We've got the full list of all 56 performers (one for each of the 50 states, five U.S. territories and the capital Washington, D.C.) below, but the range of popularity between them will surprise you.

So, while Alaska fields its favorite daughter Jewel and The Crystal Method represent Nevada, the likes of Jonah Prill will stand for Montana and Nitro Nitra is Delaware's representative. Other names we haven't heard in years — Sisqó (Maryland), Michael Bolton (Connecticut) — are also on the bill. This is definitely one way to ensure variety.

Each artist or group will be judged on the original song they make for the series, and they're all competing for the title of Best Original Song. The first five episodes are the qualifier rounds, with 11 to 12 songs per show. Throughout these weeks, the field will narrow down to 22, which will be divided into two semifinal groups of 11. But only 10 performers will make it to the grand finale.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch American Song Contest online. And check out a trailer for the series:

How to watch American Song Contest online from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch American Song Contest if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching American Song Contest using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and ease-of-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStation. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch American Song Contest online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch American Song Contest on NBC. It's available for those with a local NBC affiliate who have a digital antenna (we've tested the best TV antennas) or a cable TV package with NBC. It will also be streaming the following day on Peacock.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch American Song Contest and NBC on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live.

It's also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV. We recommend Hulu and YouTube TV, but not AT&T's service.

Sling TV packs NBC stations, making it easy to watch American Song Contest without cable. It's a part of the Sling Blue package, which includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select regions), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Sling has a three-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network. Fubo has a 7-day free trial.

How to watch American Song Contest in the UK

The good (likely) news for anyone in the U.K. looking to watch American Song Contest is that Peacock is in the United Kingdom (as well as Ireland), having debuted Nov. 15. It's available to Sky and NOW customers.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch American Song Contest in Canada

Frustratingly, Peacock hasn't opened its feathers in Canada yet. And since Canadian TV channels don't seem to have American Song Contest, your options for watching it live are likely based on using a VPN to avoid geo-tracking.

Having trouble finding it? You may need a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch American Song Contest in Australia?

Peacock isn't on in Australia yet, and we can't figure out if the series is going to be on any Aussie TV channels.

And all Americans having trouble finding it abroad can try and watch American Song Contest live (it will air on Tuesday at 10am AEST) can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

American Song Contest competitors

This is the full list of 56 competitors, which are pulled from all 50 states, the five U.S. territories and Washington D.C..