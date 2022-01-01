How to watch 2022 Rose Parade online: Start time and channels

The Tournament of Roses is back and you can watch the 2022 Rose Parade online. The iconic event, which takes place before the Rose Bowl, was canceled last year for the first time in its history due to the pandemic. Now, the roses are in bloom in once again.

Rose Parade channel, start time The 133rd Rose Parade takes place Saturday (Jan. 1).

• Time — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 133rd Rose Parade will march in Pasadena down Colorado Boulevard for 5.5 miles, with LeVar Burton (Star Trek, Reading Rainbow) leading the way as the grand marshal. Following Burton will be a line of floats from TV shows like The Bachelor and The Masked Singer, as well as from brands, companies and nonprofits such as the AIDS Health Foundation, AMC Theatres, Reese's and Trader Joe's. And in a first for the Rose Parade, 270 of the top band directors across the U.S. and Mexico will march as a band for the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation Float.

The 2022 Roses Queen is Los Angeles senior high school student Nadia Chung, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times‘ High School Insider division. Parade performances will be given by singer LeaAnn Rimes, Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band and country artist Jimmie Allen.

The parade will be televised by several broadcast partners, including the local ABC affiliate KTLA. The NBC broadcast will be hosted by This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson.

After the parade, Utah and Ohio States fans can watch the 2022 Rose Bowl live stream to see their teams vie for glory.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2022 Rose Parade online.

How to watch 2022 Rose Parade from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the 2022 Rose Parade if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch 2022 Rose Parade online in the US

In the U.S., the 2022 Rose Parade airs Saturday, January 1 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. It's airing on several channels, including local ABC affiliate KTLA and the Hallmark Channel. Most people can watch the broadcast on NBC.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch 2022 Rose Parade in the UK

Unfortunately, the 2022 Rose Parade does not seem to be airing on any UK channels.

For Americans abroad who want to watch it using the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2022 Rose Parade in Canada

Canadians are also out of luck. The 2022 Rose Parade doesn't appear to be airing live on any channels in Canada, though the Rose Bowl itself will be broadcast on TSN 1.

Anyone traveling in Canada who wants to access their subscription services will need ExpressVPN.