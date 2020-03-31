How to mute words on Twitter, including coronavirus content

Looking for how to mute coronavirus content on Twitter? You're not alone. As people everywhere are impacted by the spread of COVID-19 in one way or another, it has become the leading topic of conversation among digital platforms.

Whether its breaking news, community updates, inter-user debates or memes to lighten the mood, Twitter is now home to an abundance of coronavirus content. But that doesn't mean you need to see it all.

Twitter lets you block certain phrases from appearing on your timeline. We even have a guide on how to mute hashtags and keywords on Twitter. But if you're looking to erase coronavirus-related tweets from your timeline, you'll want to single out specific terminology.

Before you learn how to mute coronavirus content on Twitter, consider how else you're getting information about the spread of the virus. It's important to stay up-to-date with social distancing guidelines for your area, as well as the status of legislation and society's well-being during this time. Check out the best news apps for alternative sources of reporting.

That said, if your main uses of Twitter are to share memes, random thoughts and other sorts of digital discourse, it could make sense for you to mute coronavirus content on your timeline.

Similarly, you might just need a break from all things coronavirus and want to see more dog videos at the top of your feed. You can unmute coronavirus content on Twitter when you're ready to go back to reality. But we're not judging you if don't. Consider learning how to use Zoom to video chat friends until then.

This is how to mute coronavirus content on Twitter.

How to mute coronavirus content on Twitter from your computer

1. Open Twitter and click on 'More' on the left side panel.

2. Click 'Settings and privacy' from the pop up menu.

3. Select 'Content preferences' from the menu beneath your handle.

4. Click 'Muted' beneath the Safety section. Click 'Muted words'.

5. Click the plus icon '+' to add word you want to mute. Click save to mute the word.

(Image credit: Future)

You can only mute one word or hashtag at a time. You can decide where you want the phrase muted from, and how long you want it muted, too.

How to mute coronavirus content on Twitter on iOS or Android

1. Open the Twitter app and click your user icon in the top left corner.

2. Click 'Settings and privacy' from the side menu.

3. Select 'Content preferences' from the menu beneath your handle.

4. Click 'Muted' beneath the Safety section. Click 'Muted words'.

5. Click the plus icon '+' to add word you want to mute. Click save to mute the word.

(Image credit: Future)

How to mute coronavirus content on Twitter: List of words to mute

The word 'coronavirus' isn't the only word you'll want to mute if you want to want to expunge coronavirus content from your timeline. Here are some other words you might want to consider muting until the pandemic has passed.