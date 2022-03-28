God of War Ragnarok still on track for a 2022 release date

God of War Ragnarok is still on track to release on PS5 and PS4 at some point in 2022, a developer at Santa Monica Studio has confirmed.

New information on God of War Ragnarok has been extremely scarce since the hotly anticipated sequel was featured during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 last September. This has led some concerns that the game could be facing a further delay that would see it slip into 2023, but it appears these concerns are unnecessary.

A developer working in the community and social team at Santa Monica Studio, who goes by the name “Blue Owlz: Medic”, recently posted on Twitter that “God of War Ragnarok comes out this year.” While not technically new information, this reassurance that the game is still on track to launch within the next nine months has been extremely well received by the PlayStation community.

God of War Ragnarök comes out this year.March 24, 2022 See more

This is not the first reliable indication that the development of God of War Ragnarok is progressing as expected. Last month respected Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier took to Reddit to report that the game is unlikely to be pushed into next year. In a thread theorizing that the game might be delayed into 2023, Schreier responded with a one word answer: "Nope."

While not directly involved in the development of the game, Schreier is a well connected industry insider with a reputation for breaking stories. If the game was due to receive a delay there’s a good chance he would know about it ahead of any official announcement.

A push into 2023 would really sting as God of War Ragnarok has already been delayed once before. Announced back in 2020 with an initial 2021 release window, the game was moved into 2022 last year due to development issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the game currently looks set to hit its revised launch window, when exactly in the next nine months we can expect to continue the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus is currently unknown. Hopefully, that information is revealed soon.