Giants vs Browns live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Giants vs Browns live stream has two teams looking for different things after their preseason openers. New York scored just seven points in their opener last week, while Cleveland scored in every quarter, taking the Jaguars for 23 points. The Browns will look to repeat that type of offensive output in this NFL live stream.

Giants vs Browns channel, start time The Giants vs Browns live stream will begin Sunday, August 22 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. It will air on the NFL Network.

Anytime a coach has to remind his team NOT to get in a fist fight, you know good TV is just around the corner. That’s exactly what Giants’ head coach Joe Judge told his team before they started joint practices with the Browns this week. “We don’t have to get on a plane and fly cross-country to get in a fist fight,” Judge told his players, “We’re out here to play football.” The second-year head coach’s warning seemed necessary after his team fought amongst themselves at practice at the start of training camp.

If something was going to happen during these practice sessions in Ohio, it was going to come at the end of Thursday’s practice, when Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome II intercepted a pass from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. That play led to a team-wide celebration by the Browns. There was no retaliation for what some might call a “lapse in sportsmanship.” The fact that nothing happened goes to show how both Judge and Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to control the temperature of their players.

The best streaming devices for watching the games

How to watch every NFL live stream

Giants running back Saquan Barkley is not expected to play in this game, as he’s making his way back from an ACL tear last season. With Barkley on the mend, the Giants have tried to bolster their backfield by adding former Philadelphia Eagle Corey Clement and signing Sandro Platzgummer out of Austria. Clement carried the ball well last week against the Jets, but fumbled the football away near the goal line. Platzgummer looked strong for the G-Men and even broke free for a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Both the Giants and Browns are playing it close to the vest as to who will start under center. Baker Mayfield was held out of last week’s preseason opener against the Jaguars as Case Keenum got the start. Mike Glennon started for the Giants last week against the Jets. New York’s incumbent starter Daniel Jones may get playing time this week as teammate and third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

The Browns host the Giants as 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 35.

How to watch Giants vs Browns live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Giants vs Browns live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Giants vs Browns live streams in the US

In the US, the Giants vs Browns live stream will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday, August 22 on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Giants vs Browns game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Giants vs Browns live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Browns.

Giants vs Browns live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Giants vs Browns on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Browns live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

Giants vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Browns live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.