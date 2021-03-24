Game PS5 restock queue is open — here's how to get your console

If you’re still on the hunt for a PS5, then today might be your lucky day as the UK’s biggest gaming retailer, Game, has reopened its PS5 order queue for the first time in around two weeks.

If you want to get your hands on a PS5, you can join the Game queue here but be quick the wait time will likely shoot up to the dreaded “more than an hour” in a matter of minutes.

Game has reopened its PS5 order queue once again, offering eager gamers an opportunity to secure this in-demand system. Bundles are definitely your best bet here so avoid trying to buy the standalone console, and instead pick up a PS5 with some extras.

Today's stock drop was first hinted at by one of the most popular PS5 stock tracking accounts @PS5STOCKALERTUK, who suggested that it was wise to keep an eye on Game this morning. This turned out to be very sage advice as the retailer has dropped fresh stock.

The retailer’s website appears to be holding up at the minute, even with a high volume of customers all competing to complete a transaction and score themselves a PS5. Although it has crashed in the past, so the situation may change rapidly as more people pile onto the site.

The gaming retailer has restocked around five or six times in March, so we’re rather surprised to see it taking new orders on the hugely in-demand console once again. It’s a good sign that the stock issues that have plagued the launch of the console might be coming to an end.

Of course, for now, the demand still far outstrips the supply so if you want a PS5 then you to have your wits about you, and probably a fair dollop of luck.

Fingers crossed one day retailers like Game won’t even need a PS5 order queue and you’ll be able to just purchase a console without hassle, but clearly, we’re not at that stage quite yet.

Bundles are your best best

Game typically tends to offer the PS5 in various bundles.

These can range from worthwhile packages that include the likes of an additional controller and games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls, to the less valuable ones that throw in needless extras like a PlayStation branded t-shirt and cap.

While it may be tempting to go straight for the standalone console, after all, most people just want the machine and will pick up extras later, don’t. If you’re trying to secure a PS5 every second counts and trying to checkout with just the console itself will only waste precious time.

Whenever the retailer restocks it puts the majority of PS5s into these premade bundles and saves only a very small allocation of units to be sold standalone. These always sell out first, so if you want the best chance of getting a PS5 pick a bundle.

The less desirable bundles usually stay in stock for longer. If you’re okay with paying more than the console’s £450 RRP and getting some tat throw-in, then you’re likely to have success with one of the less popular bundles. Don’t go for the obvious bundles like a console plus a second controller, they sell out just a quickly as the standalone console.

Game has also had issues in the past that have prevented people from signing into their online accounts to complete a PS5 order. if possible checkout as a guest, don’t try to sign in as it could lead to server errors and cost you your place in the queue.

This is might seem frustrating especially if you’re a member of Game’s premium membership service, Game Elite, but if you contact customer service after completing your order as a guest they will manually add it to your account.