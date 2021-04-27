Forget iPhone 13 — all Galaxy S21 models are $200 of right now

Amazon is out to prove that you don't need to wait for Memorial Day sales to purchase a new phone. The e-commerce giant is currently slashing up to $200 off all unlocked Galaxy 21 smartphones.

Currently, you can get the unlocked Galaxy S21 for just $699.99. That's $100 off and just $25 shy of its all-time price low. While it's possible to find a lower price via carriers, this is one of the best Galaxy S21 deals that gets you an unlocked model and doesn't require a trade-in.

Unlocked Galaxy S21: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Galaxy S21 — the buck stops with the base Galaxy S21 config. It packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. This unlocked model is now $100 off. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S21 Plus: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S21 Plus is one of our favorite flagship phones. It packs a 6.7-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. Amazon is knocking its price down to $799.99. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

Phones don't get more premium than the S21 Ultra. It features a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 40MP front camera. Rear cameras include a 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto. It's now at its lowest price ever at Amazon. View Deal

The Galaxy S21 is the best pick for just about any user. In our Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review, we found the phone offers a fantastic display, powerful cameras, and an overall refined smartphone experience. On the hardware side of things, you get a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 12MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and 64MP telephoto (f/2.0) with 3x hybrid zoom/30x digital. There's also a 10MP front camera and support for 8K video recordings at 24 fps.

In our tests, we found that the S21 Plus' display is great for watching movies, browsing through Instagram pics, and playing games. Meanwhile, its photos are flush with colors and detail while delivering a nice upgrade over its predecessor's photo capabilities. In our battery test, we got 9 hours and 41 minutes, which beats the S21, but falls short of the S21 Ultra's 11:25.

There's no telling when these deals could end, so get them while you can. It's likely we won't see deals this hot till Prime Day.