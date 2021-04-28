Forget AirPods — Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus sliced to just $99

Memorial Day sales are coming and that means good deals on tech, and the latest one we've spotted comes in the form of these slick Samsung earbuds.

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus on sale for $99. That's a whole 33% off its original price of $149, making it one of the best headphone deals we've seen so far. And in case Best Buy sells out, make sure to check out Amazon's listing for the same exact model at an identical price point.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

If you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless earbuds, look no further. Best Buy has knocked 33% off the price of these Samsung Galaxy Buds. For $99 only, you're getting an excellent set of buds with a lengthy battery life and strong audio performance. View Deal

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus just last year, so this particular model is one of the most recent ones released. However, it's worth noting that although these flagship earbuds rival Apple's Airpods, don't expect their overall performance to match that of the latest Airpods Pro or the first-in-class Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

In our Galaxy Buds Plus review, we were impressed with the ambient sound feature, solid microphone, comfortable fit, and handy companion app, although the touch controls have room for improvement. And the lack of ANC (active noise cancellation) may be a deal-breaker for some people. But overall, the Galaxy Buds Plus deliver impressive wireless audio quality.

Another feature that makes the Galaxy Buds Plus stand out is undoubtedly its 11-hour battery life (which can be increased to up to 22 hours, thanks to its wireless charging case). In fact, we went as far as to declare that it's "the best battery life you can get from a pair of wireless earbuds."