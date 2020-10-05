Falcons vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL Monday Night Football online

Falcons vs Packers time, tv channel Falcons vs Packers is scheduled to begin at 8:50 p.m. ET / 5:50 p.m. PT tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 5).

It's on ESPN, closing out week 4 on Monday Night Football.

The Falcons vs Packers live stream brings the most disparate matchup possible. The Packers are on fire, with three high-scoring wins under their belt. The Falcons are burned out, having given up double-digit leads in the past two games to wind up with a 0-3 record thus far.

While the Packers are favored seven points in this match (per odds taken on FanDuel), don't count the Falcons out yet. The team surely can score. They racked up 39 points, for instance, against Dallas in their second game of the season, losing by just one point.

The problem was how the Falcons defense broke down at the end of the game, allowing Dallas to come back from behind so rapidly, picking up 16 points in the final 7:57 minutes. Then it was deja vu in last week's matchup with the Bears, in which the Falcons gave up a 16 point lead in the last 6:20 minutes. If Atlanta could have just kept discipline in the final minutes of play, it might have come into its Packers match with a 2-1 record, instead of 0-3. But the past two mishaps are looking like part of a long term pattern, or perhaps a curse. The team and head coach Dan Quinn are still living down a blown 28-3, second-half lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

This game is Green Bay's to lose. The Packers have dominated the early season, with three solid wins in a row. And they've been high scoring wins. The Packers, in fact, have scored the sixth-most points ever for a 3-0 team in NFL history, with 122 points.

The Packers success is rooted in first-rate quarterback Aaron Rodgers, one of the top QBs in the game these days. In the past three matchups alone, he has thrown for a hefty 887 yards, leading to nine touchdown passes. Rodgers hasn't had a single interception this season. The QB is well defended, too. The Packers have allowed just two sacks this season, the second-lowest number in the NFL this year. Rodgers has been spreading out the love among receivers. In last week's game against the New Orleans Saints, for instance, he threw each of his three touchdown passes to a different receiver.

Green Bay's defense has not been stellar, however. In fact, the team ranks last in opponents’ yards per play. But that hasn't translated over to problems, as Green Bay has still been able to outscore all opponents. Barring a miracle on Atlanta's defensive line, the Packers look likely to steamroll another victory on Monday night.

Here are the best ways to watch the Falcons vs Packers on Monday Night Football:

How to watch Falcons vs Packers live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Falcons vs Packers live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a low $5.20 per month, too.

View Deal

Falcons vs Packers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Falcons vs Packers game is tomorrow (Monday, Sept 28) at 8:50 p.m. ET. It was going to be at 8:15 p.m. but the moved Patriots vs Chiefs game pushed it back.

It's on ESPN, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Falcons vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch Falcons vs Packers on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Falcons vs Packers live streams in the UK

You can watch Falcons vs Packers live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Falcons vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Falcons vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.