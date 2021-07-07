England vs Denmark live stream — how to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final for free

England vs Denmark Euro 2020 time, date, channel The England vs Denmark Euro 2020 game started today (Wednesday, July 7) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

The England vs Denmark live stream is underway, and the right to play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday is still up for grabs as we enter extra time.

The sides are locked together at 1-1 after the first 90 minutes, with extra time beckoning and then — possibly — penalties.

England started brightly and dominated the opening 10 minutes, before Denmark gradually gained a foothold. It was no surprise when they scored in the 30th minute, Mikkel Damsgaard sending a superb free kick past Jordan Pickford in the England goal.

But that goal galvanized England and they were back on level terms nine minutes later, Bukayo Saka sending a teasing ball across from the right and Denmark captain Simon Kjaer deflecting it into his own net.

The second half at London's Wembley Stadium was just as tight as the first, although England increasingly dominated as the game went on. Now we're into extra time and it's still all to play for.

Tuning in now? Here are the starting line-ups:

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane.

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

The good news is that you can watch the remainder of the England vs Denmark live stream for free, regardless of where you are in the world. Our guide below will explain how.

You can also catch up on the full fixture list, TV schedule and more via our main how to watch Euro 2020 hub.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream for free

The England vs Denmark live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K. and some other European countries, which is good news wherever you happen to be right now.

In the case of the U.K., for instance, the England vs Denmark live stream will be broadcast for free on the ITV Hub. The only other thing you'll need is a valid U.K. TV license.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream from outside your country

It's natural that you might want to watch the Euro 2020 coverage from your home country, but what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the England vs Denmark live stream from on the ITV Hub, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, not expensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the ITV Hub or another website and watch the game.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Denmark live stream on ESPN. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, with pre-match commentary and analysis starting 30 minutes earlier.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the England vs Denmark live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the England vs Denmark live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. ITV is really going all-in on this one: the pre-game buildup begins at 6:30 p.m., a whopping 90 minutes ahead of the 8 p.m. kick-off.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in Canada

In Canada, the England vs Denmark live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still catch the England vs Denmark live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is a VPN service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the England vs Denmark live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

