Early Prime Day 2020 deal: Audible 12-month membership is $50 off

Amazon Prime Day is coming on October 13, but that’s not stopped the online retail giant from posting some early deals that are well worth a look. And the latest one is a great deal for fans of audiobooks.

Amazon is currently offering all its Prime Members access to 12 months of Audible for $99.50. It's one of the best early Prime Day deals we've seen yet, and worth grabbing if you're looking to get in on the audiobook craze.

Audible subscription: was $149.50 now $99.50 on Amazon

12 months of Audible not only gives you access to thousands of audiobooks but also access to a huge range of podcasts and guided wellness programs. View Deal

Audible has been a staple of our best audiobooks list for some time, thanks to its huge library of some half a million audiobooks.

It’s also stuffed with features, from the easy integration of Amazon Kindle books, which allows for normal books to be upgraded to audiobooks for a small fee, to the ability to vary playback speeds and easy chapter navigation.

In short, it’s one of the best audiobook apps and services around. And with $50 off the normal $149.50 price, now is a good time to give it a go if you’ve been waiting for a good moment to get into audiobooks.