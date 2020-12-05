Eagles vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL week 13 game online

Eagles vs Packers live stream channel, start time The Eagles vs Packers live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, December 6 on CBS.

Two very different quarterbacks face off in the Eagles vs Packers live stream on Sunday. It's been a rough season for the Eagles' Carson Wentz, who has thrown almost as many interceptions (15) as he has touchdown passes (16).

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers of the Packers is in contention for best quarterback in the NFL. Standing at 8-3, the Packers already comfortably lead the NFC North, and a win in this NFL live stream win would further cement their position. Yet at 3-6-1 the Eagles are actually still in contention for the lead in a very lackluster NFC East.

Right now oddsmakers favor the Packers by a hefty 9 points.

The quarterback is often the key factor in the success (or failure) of a team, and that's especially true for this NFL live stream. Wentz has just not been able to get his act together all season, completing only 58% of passes (and less in last week's loss to the Seahawks). As a result, Philadelphia ranks just 25th in the NFL in scoring, with an average of 21.5 points per game (vs 31.7 for the Packers).

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is a solid MVP contender. He's connecting 68.5% of the time and making far fewer mistakes, with only four interceptions. His 33 touchdowns rank him first in the NFL this season. Even in a close overtime loss to the Colts two weeks ago, Rodgers was playing near the top of his game.

But winning also requires keeping the other team from scoring, and Green Bay has some vulnerability here, especially against runners. Philadelphia is well equipped to exploit this weakness. With 5.6 yards per carry, Eagles' running back Miles Sanders ranks fourth in the league for rushing. This is the Eagles best chance of keeping it close against Green Bay: controlling the clock and keeping Rodgers off the field.

How to watch Eagles vs Packers live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Eagles vs Packers live streams in the US

In America, Eagles vs Packers is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, December 6.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Eagles vs Packers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Eagles vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Eagles vs Packers live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Eagles vs Packers.

Eagles vs Packers live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do not get Eagles vs Packers on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Eagles vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Eagles vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.