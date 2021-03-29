Cyberpunk 2077 DLC details discovered — and there's a lot coming

CD Projekt RED could be prepping up to 10 new chunks of downloadable content (DLC) for Cyberpunk 2077, breathing more life into the already large but flawed game.

That's according to a leak by dataminer PricklyAssassin on Reddit who claimed the Epic Games Store (EGS) recently updated the allocated server capacity for Cyberpunk 2077 from 100GB to 500GB, which usually suggests that its server is preparing for the launch of new updates or additional DLC content. The leak also stated that EGS has reportedly listed 18 free DLCs back in February, which was then reduced to 10 earlier this week.

Prickly Assassin also provided multiple screenshots as proof, indicating the upcoming DLCs. The leaker had allegedly known this information since February, but has only decided to make it public now.

According to the dataminer, the upcoming DLCs will be listed as follows:

Ripperdocs Expansion

Body Shops Expansion

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of Night City

Body of Chrome

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion

Unnamed

The leaker also mentioned that three paid DLCs were also added to the listing, although no prices or names are available yet. What's curious is that two out of the free DLC updates are named similarly to the two official promo videos released prior to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Prickly Assassin suggests that the two DLCs were probably meant to be released alongside the base game back in December 2020, but the developers allegedly "didn't have the time" to do so.

The leak was met with a lot of backlash, with many doubting the reliability of the original source. The leaker later posted an update to their previous post, addressing the "miscommunication." In one of the comments, the leaker was asked to reveal how they "managed to obtain this information," to which Prickly Assassin replied, "for a price, yes." The leaker then clarified that the response didn't mean to "ask for money."

"By 'price' I meant all of the risks involved with making some sensitive info public. I have not and will not receive any payment whatsoever to share the sensitive info," the dataminer said.

Prickly Assassin was also accused of photoshopping the screenshots provided as proof of the leak, to which the leaker responded that the shared images were all they could "provide at the time without sharing sensitive info."

When asked about obtaining the information, the dataminer responded as follows:

"Epic uses AES keys to encrypt most of their servers. When the correct AES key has been found and the encryption lock has been bypassed, some info that is supposed to be available to developers becomes visible in an early preview of EGS storefront."

CD Projekt RED hasn't confirmed any of the above, but we know a couple of things for a fact. The company still needs to deliver the promised delayed Patch 1.2 before end of March, and seeing as that's just two days away, the launch of the second major patch could be imminent.