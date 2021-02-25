Cyberpunk 2077 disaster just got worse — ransomware attack delays patch

Cyberpunk 2077 developers have announced that the second big patch for the game has been delayed due to a ransomware attack that took place earlier this month.

CD Projekt RED has previously shared details on the cyber attack that compromised the company's internal systems when "an unidentified actor gained unauthorized access" to its network and collected restricted data. Following this, the developers have been forced to delay the Cyberpunk Patch 1.2 and are now "aiming for release in the second half of March."

CD Projekt RED has also shared that the second major patch for the game will go further than any of the company's previously released updates.

"We've been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that's what you get," the statement followed.

"We've been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that's what you get," the statement followed.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio's IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we'll need some additional time.

The cyber attackers claimed that they stole some of the source code to different games, which was then allegedly auctioned off. CD Projekt RED later shared a message from the hackers via Twitter, indicating that the source code to an unreleased version of Witcher 3 was leaked.

Luckily, the company was able to restore the affected systems and secure its IT infrastructure as backups remained intact. CDPR stated that they were taking all the required steps to deal with the consequences of the ransomware attack.

Important Update

Cyberpunk 2.1 was initially due to be released this month (February 2021), following a promise to fix the bugs that compromised the game's launch back in December 2020. Shortly after the highly anticipated release of the game, CD Projekt RED was swarmed with complaints regarding a "disaster"-like gameplay experience from its trusted users.

The first major Patch (Version 1.1) arrived as scheduled last month, which included a number of performance and stability-related bug fixes for quite a few quests across all platforms. Ironically, the first patch later introduced another game-breaking bug which prevented users from completing one of the main quests of the game. And although this bug was later fixed by the developers, it leaves us wondering whether the upcoming patch will follow the same path.

As confirmed by CD Projekt RED, we are now expecting the second major patch (Version 1.2) to arrive in the second half of March. The developers have previously described the next patch as a "larger, more significant" patch. For now, we can only hope that the company will meet its set timeframe and will actually fix the game.

