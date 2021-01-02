Cowboys vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 game online

Cowboys vs Giants channel, start time The Cowboys vs Giants live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, January 3 on Fox.

Although Dallas has won just six games, and New York only five, this Cowboys vs Giants live stream could still end up crowning the winner of the loss-heavy NFC East (provided Washington falls to the Eagles that evening).

Speaking of losses, the Giants are coming off a string of them, having gone down in their past three games after a much-celebrated win over the Seahawks. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are coming off three straight wins, albeit over teams that aren't too hard to beat. Given their recent upswing, the Cowboys are slightly favored, by 2.5 points, over the Giants for this NFL live stream .

The best streaming devices for watching the games

63 best Netflix shows and TV series

This NFL live stream game will be a rematch of week five, in which the Cowboys slightly prevailed in a 37-34 final. That's the game in which Dallas powerhouse quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a mangled right ankle that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

Dark days followed, as the Cowboys lost six of seven games while alternating among three replacement quarterbacks. The team eventually settled on Andy Dalton under the center, and he's beginning to hit his stride. The team has averaged four touchdowns per game since Week 13.

The Giants however are struggling under a wounded Daniel Jones, whose hamstring and ankle injuries have rendered him nearly mobile and an easy target for sacking. He went down six times in the losing match to the Ravens last week. Scoring has plunged as a result: The Giants earned just 26 points in their past three games, vs 108 points by Dallas in the same timeframe. Even the Giants' 17-12 triumph over the Seahawks was a low-scoring affair of just. That game was a tribute to the Giants defense, which remains strong.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Cowboys vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Giants is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday January 3rd.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Cowboys vs Giants is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Cowboys vs Giants live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Giants.

Cowboys vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Giants — or at least that's what it looks like now (no games are marked as available on Sky Sports NFL for Week 17). Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cowboys vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.