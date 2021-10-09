Colts vs Ravens live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Colts vs Ravens live stream features one quarterback looking to re-establish his MVP form and another trying to establish himself as a franchise QB with his second organization. This NFL live stream will put Jackson and Wentz' goals to the test.

Colts vs Ravens channel, start time The Colts vs Ravens live stream is Monday, (Oct. 11).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Colts (1-3) have had a rough start to the Carson Wentz era, but they are coming off their first win of the year, a 27-17 victory over the Dolphins. Wentz led the attack with his best game of the season completing 24-of-his-32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores found tight end, Mo Alie-Cox. While Wentz was getting it done through the air, running back Jonathon Taylor got it done on the ground rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

"It feels great, honestly. It feels like you have the monkey off your back a little bit," Wentz told reporters after his first win since November 1st of last season, "for both me and the team."

The Ravens (3-1) are off to a wild start to their 2021 season. After falling to the Raiders in a week one overtime thriller, they edged the Chiefs by a point, used a record 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions and most recently blew out the Broncos with a 23-7 win last week. Lamar Jackson is up to his old tricks as he seems poised to re-enter the MVP conversation. Jackson's 339 passing yards-per-game and 68.9 rushing yards-per-game are the main reason the Ravens are fourth in the NFL in total yards.

These teams have faced each other 16 times including the playoffs since the Ravens came into the league in 1996. The Colts are 10-6 in those matchups, but the Ravens have won four of their last six meetings.

The Ravens are 7-point favorites against the Colts. The over/under is 46.

How to watch Colts vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Colts vs Ravens live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Colts vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the US, Colts vs Ravens is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Monday (Oct. 11).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Colts vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Colts vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Raiders vs Chargers live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Colts vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Colts vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.