Clippers vs Suns live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 online

Clippers vs Suns start time, channel The Clippers vs Suns live stream will begin Tuesday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Clippers vs Suns live stream is another matchup of two teams looking to make up for the absence of a key player. Paul George and Devin Booker will try to get their teams another win closer to a championship appearance in this NBA playoffs live stream.

The playoffs are where your stars are supposed to shine the brightest. Game 1 of this Western Conference Final was certainly an example of that. Now the Clippers and Suns are hoping for more of the same in Tuesday nights’ Game 2.

Phoenix is still down Chris Paul as the veteran guard is in the NBA’s COVID protocol. No word when the Suns can expect his return. In Paul’s absence, Devin Booker dominated, especially in the second half of Game 1 scoring 29 of his game-high 40 points. Booker exploded for 18 points in the third quarter alone. In total the 24-year-old recorded his first career triple-double as he pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out 11 assists in the Suns’ 120-114 Game 1 win. Cameron Payne filled in admirably for Paul as Phoenix’ point guard. Payne scored 11 points with 9 assists in 29 minutes played with just one turnover.

The Clippers are still without Kawhi Leonard who will likely miss his fourth straight game of the playoffs Tuesday night due to a right knee sprain. Again, Los Angeles will rely on Paul George. Over the last 3 games, George has risen to the occasion averaging 33 points-per-game, 12 points more than his career postseason average. In Game 1, while Booker was going off in the third quarter, George was keeping L.A. in the game scoring 15 of his team-high 34 points in the quarter.

The Suns are a 6-point favorite in Game 2. The over/under is 224.

Clippers vs Suns live streams in the US

In the U.S. Clippers vs Suns airs on ESPN, tipping off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 22th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. But if you're trying to pick a new service for the NBA Playoffs, don't go with Fubo: it doesn't have TNT.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

We recommend you go with Sling, one of the best streaming services, even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas). ABC's playoff games will be simulcast on ESPN3.

Clippers vs Suns live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports but no longer. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Clippers vs Suns live stream, which airs at — gulp — 2 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Clippers vs Suns live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can see the Clippers vs Suns live stream on SportsNet, which can be added to your overall package. The game is on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.