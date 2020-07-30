Clippers vs Lakers live stream: How to watch 2020 NBA season resume

Clippers vs Lakers start time, TV channel Clippers vs Lakers starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tomorrow (July 30). The game is being broadcast from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, but it airs on TNT.

The Clippers vs Lakers live stream marks the return of the sorely missed NBA 2020 season, which went on a months long hiatus back in March. The game will be broadcast live from inside the 'bubble' at Walt Disney World, and airing from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena (one of the three venues).

And while some NBA teams may go easy as the season starts, shaking the rust off their teams, this matchup is going to be anything but pleasant. And for once, these cross-town rivals of the Lakers and Clippers will be playing without the concept of a home team, something of a boon for the Clippers who never got the lion's share of the crowd when they played the Lakers at their shared venue, the Staples Center.

Unfortunately, the Clippers aren't in the best position for this game based on their roster. Montrezl Harrell has yet to step back inside the NBA bubble as of last night, and is expected to sit this one out. Plus Lou Williams, the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of The Year, is going through the NBA's required 10-day quarantine after his headline-grabbing break from the bubble.

While that might sound like this game is all Lakers, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard are both uncertain for the game, with the former suffering issues with his left eye and the latter still working through a knee injury. So while LeBron James is still the biggest difference-maker on the court, he's not arriving with his team at 100% health.

While many still favor the Bucks as a title contender, the Lakers and Clippers are both near the top of most expectations for who takes the Finals. Therefore, while we wanted to look at the pairing of Davis and James, eyes will more be judging the C Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Clippers vs Lakers live streams:

How to avoid Clippers vs Lakers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own 'bubble' -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Clippers vs Lakers live streams in the US

We've got Clippers vs Lakers live streams going live on TNT, bringing sports back to the Turner network. The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday (July 30). TNT is included with most cable packages, but cord-cutters can find it easily as well.

If you've got all your streaming needs covered otherwise, you could go with NBA League Pass, which starts at $20 for the year, but you'll be spending $29 per year for access to all teams — minus local and national blackout games.

Looking for an all encompassing streaming option? TNT is available on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. While TNT is in both of the $30 per month Sling Blue and Orange packages, each has certain channels hoops fans will want. The $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be their best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

TNT is a part of all Sling TV packages. If you go with Sling Blue, you also get Fox and NBC affiliates, as well as NBC Sports Network and FX1. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, so it's not without merit either.View Deal

Clippers vs Lakers live streams in the UK

Hoops dreamers staying up late in the United Kingdom to watch the season reboot live will see Clippers vs Lakers live streams on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

Again, NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year.

Clippers vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Canada will watch Clippers vs Lakers on TSN, which is available via cable packages as well as online as a standalone purchase for streaming.

League Pass is also available in Canada.