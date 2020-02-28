Cheap Samsung 4K TV deals at Walmart slash up to $1,000 off

Just in time for tax season, Walmart has a variety of cheap Samsung 4K TV deals as part of its massive Samsung Savings Event.

For instance, you can currently get the Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV for just $348. That's $251 off and one of the cheapest Samsung 4K TV deals we've seen. If you prefer one of Samsung's QLEDs, you can also get the Samsung 55" 4K Smart QLED TV for just $797. That's $402 off and one of the best cheap TV deals available right now.

Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV: was $328 now $295 @ Walmart

The Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV (UN50NU6900) is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a giant 50-inch screen with robust HDR features, including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support. Samsung TVs rarely get cheaper than this. View Deal

Samsung 55" 4K Smart TV: was $599 now $348 @ Walmart

The Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV (UN55NU6900) is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a massive 55-inch screen with HDR support, robust smart TV capabilities, and two HDMI ports. View Deal

Samsung 55" 4K Smart QLED TV: was $1,199 now $797 @ Walmart

This 2019 Samsung 4K Smart QLED TV (QN55Q60R) packs a Quantum 4K processor to deliver rich colors and solid picture quality. It also features Samsung's quantum dot (QLED) technology, which delivers the best picture quality you can get from a non OLED TV. View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K Smart QLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,297 @ Walmart

This Samsung 4K Smart TV (QN65Q70R) also features Samsung's QLED technology, which means you're getting the best picture quality possible. It boasts HDR support and a 240Hz refresh rate, which means it handles fast-paced scenes/games with ease. View Deal

Thanks to their brilliant colors and great value, Samsung QLED TVs are some of the best TVs you can buy. These TVs feature Samsung's quantum dot technology, which improve picture quality by allowing for deep, inky black colors.

In our Samsung Q60 QLED review, we liked its great color performance and motion handling. It's also a great TV for gaming consoles. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. Plus, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support.

Walmart's cheap Samsung 4K TV deals won't last forever, so get one before it's too late.