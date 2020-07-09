Cheap face mask deal at Amazon takes over 50% off this 50-pack of masks

As more states require the use of face masks, chances are you might be running out of masks. Well, Amazon has a face mask deal that should help.

Currently, Amazon has the BYD Face Masks 50-Pack on sale for $14.99. That's $20 off and the cheapest face mask deal we've seen. (Prefer masks with more style? Make sure to check out our where to buy face masks guide for masks from Ben Sherman, Gap, and others).

BYD Face Masks 50-Pack: was $34 now $14 @ Amazon

The face masks are described as "class 1 medical devices" and feature 3 layers of protection. They feature ear loops and a bendable nose clip, which provides a much tighter seal than face masks without the nose clip. They also have a middle layer with pathogen filtering.

50-packs of disposable face masks typically cost in the $30 to $40 range, which makes this one of the best face mask deals we've seen.

