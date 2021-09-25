Chargers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream features two teams trying to bounce back from tough losses. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will hope this NFL live stream shows them getting their teams back on track.

Chargers vs Chiefs channel, start time The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

One was a fumble, the other was a 56-yard field goal. Those were the nails in the coffin for the Chiefs and Chargers respectively as they both suffered last second heart break in week two to drop to (1-1) on the season.

After allowing two fourth quarter touchdown drives, the Chiefs trailed the Ravens by a point. Patrick Mahomes and their offense trotted back onto the field with 3:14 left in the game. The Chiefs would move the football 41 yards in a minute and half and looked to be positioning themselves for at least the game winning field goal. That’s when it happened. Mahomes handed the ball off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who ran up the middle and fumbled the football and any shot of a win away to the Ravens.

The loss spoiled another great performance by Mahomes who completed 24-of-his-31 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. It’s the second straight week, the Chiefs’ signal caller threw for over 300 yards with three scores. Travis Kelce was his favorite target with a team-high seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

While the Chiefs suffered heartbreak, so did the Chargers. Los Angeles fought back from a 14-3 first quarter deficit against the Cowboys to tie things up at 14 in the third quarter and again at 17 in the fourth quarter. With 3:34 left in the game, Dak Prescott would lead an 11 play, 46-yard drive that was capped off with a 56-yard field goal as time expired, handing the Chargers their first loss of the season.

Justin Herbert struggled in the loss, throwing two interceptions. Last year’s offensive rookie of the year enters Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with the 4th most passing yards (675) in the league while Mahomes ranks just ahead of him in the category at 3rd (680).

The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The over/under is 55.5.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Chargers vs Chiefs live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Chargers vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26th).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus has your local CBS station's live feed and the deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and the iCarly revival. You need a Premium membership to watch the Emmys.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing 49ers vs Eagles.

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chargers vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.