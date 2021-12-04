Cardinals vs Bears live stream: How to watch NFL week 13, odds and fantasy picks

The Cardinals vs Bears live stream has Arizona looking to improve upon the best record in the NFL, while Chicago simply tries to notch back-to-back wins for the first time since October! Plus, this NFL live stream should have two marquee players back for Arizona.

Cardinals vs Bears channel, start time The Cardinals vs Bears live stream is Sunday (Dec. 5)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Cardinals -8, Over/Under 45.5

The Cardinals (9-2) are enjoying the best record in the NFL and they are about to get even better. Quarterback Kyler Murray was an MVP candidate before missing the last three games with an ankle injury. He is expected to make his return to the field this week along with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Back-up quarterback Colt McCoy has started the last three games for Arizona and gone 2-1 over that span including last week's 23-13 win over the Seahawks.

The Bears (4-7) are coming off a 16-14 Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions. Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards with a touchdown while wide receiver Darrell Mooney stole the show catching five passes for 123 yards.

If Murray does in fact make his return in this game, the Cardinals' offensive line will have to be aware of where Robert Quinn is at all times. The 10-year vet is one sack away from setting a career high. Quinn enters week 13 tied for fourth in the NFL with 11 sacks.

How to watch Cardinals vs Bears live stream from anywhere

Cardinals vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Bears is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 5)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Cardinals vs Bears live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cardinals vs Bears.

Cardinals vs Bears live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cardinals vs Bears on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cardinals vs Bears live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cardinals vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Cardinals: Tight End Zach Ertz continued to be an asset offensively since joining the Cardinals in week seven. Since Arizona traded for Ertz the veteran tight end has caught 22 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns over five games. James Connor continues to be one of the hottest running backs in the NFL. He is second in the league in touchdowns with 11 and has scored at least one touchdown in five straight games.

Bears: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney enters this game looking for his third-straight 120-yard performance. Tight end Cole Kmet was one of Dalton’s favorite targets in last week's win catching eight passes for 65 yards.