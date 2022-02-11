Call of Duty 2022 could be Modern Warfare 2 — and might get revealed very soon

Call of Duty fans could be in for a treat ahead of the weekend: not only are there strong rumors indicating that a major franchise announcement is set for today, but a new leak may have just uncovered this year’s entry in the juggernaut shooter series.

It appears that 2022’s Call of Duty will be Modern Warfare 2. Don’t get confused with the 2009 game of the same name, this will be a follow-up to the Modern Warfare reboot released back in 2019. For months, online whispers have suggested developer Infinity Ward is working on a Modern Warfare sequel, but an apparent leak of the game’s main menu appears to have reinforced the news.

The image comes from @ZestyLeaks on Twitter, and shows an alleged centralized menu for Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty Vanguard, Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. While the image could be a well-designed fabrication, the last few Call of Duty games have sported similar style menus, so this image certainly appears to have a whiff of legitimacy.

The timing of this leak may not be coincidence either. There are various reports swirling that a significant Call of Duty announcement is due today (Friday, February 11). These rumors can be traced back to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, who yesterday posted that “the embargo for Warzone 2 releases tomorrow.”

This would suggest that a follow up to free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty Warzone is set to be announced. But a follow-up post indicated that we might see Modern Warfare 2 revealed at the same time as the two projects are closely linked.

Adding even more fuel to the fire was a teasing post from Infinity Ward, which seems to suggest that some form of announcement is indeed imminent.

Call of Duty games are usually revealed over the summer, and then released in October/November. An early reveal for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 could either suggest that the game will launch outside of the franchise's established release window, or that last year’s entry Vanguard is struggling to hold player interest. Publisher Activision may be hoping to reinvigorate the community with a big announcement.

Curiously, there is a Call of Duty League esports event scheduled for later today (2:15 p.m. ET) which could be the ideal place to reveal what’s next for the franchise as thousands of members of the Call of Duty community will no doubt be watching. Nothing is guaranteed of course, but watch this space, as the future of Call of Duty could be just around the corner.