Bucks vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 3 of the NBA playoffs online

Bucks vs Heat game 3 start time, channel Game 3 of Bucks vs Heat starts at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Friday, September 2) on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

We're hyper excited to watch the Bucks vs Heat live stream tonight to see if Miami can continue to ascend higher in this NBA playoffs series. Somehow, the Heat have managed to put the top-seeded Bucks in a 2-0 hole that threatens to knock Giannis Antetokounmpo and his squad out before the conference finals.

So far, this series has been the property of Jimmy Butler, whose ice-cold free throw at the end of game 2 brought the Heat to this advantage. Miami's gotten this far by pushing Milwaukee out of its comfort zone, and playing in a style they're not accustomed to.

Milwaukee's other notable issue is with rebounds. Miami forced 19 boards in game 2, and if that pattern continues the return on investment will be obvious thanks to a ripple effect that gives the Heat more chances to score.

This game is as close as it gets to a "must win" for the Bucks, so it may be hard to bet against them. That being said, Antetokounmpo's side showed the wear and tear in game 2, so we're not exactly ready to bet on them to make this a 2-1 series either.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Bucks vs Heat live stream for game 3.

How to avoid Bucks vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Bucks vs Heat game 3 on Friday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. NBA playoff games will air on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Bucks vs Heat on Sling TV. Sports fan favorite fuboTV may have ABC and ESPN, but it doesn't have TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so you'll need one of the best TV antennas or Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the UK

As usual, British basketball fans will be up late, as the Bucks vs Heat live stream starts at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Bucks vs Heat live streamed on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Specifically, game 3 of this series will be on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Bucks vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104

Heat 115, Bucks 104 Game 2: Heat 116, Bucks 114

Heat 116, Bucks 114 Game 3: Fri., Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Fri., Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT Game 4: Sun, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. ABC

Sun, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m. ABC *Game 5: TBD

TBD *Game 6: TBD

TBD *Game 7: TBD

* = if necessary