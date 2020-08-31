Bucks vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the NBA playoffs online

Bucks vs Heat game 1 start time, channel Bucks vs Heat game 1 is tipping off Monday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

It's almost time to watch the Bucks vs Heat live stream of game 1 of the NBA playoffs. The Eastern Conference semifinal series will see Giannis Antetokounmpo and No. 1 seed Milwaukee take on Jimmy Butler and Miami.

The Bucks are favored in this match-up, thanks to the play and leadership of likely two-time MVP Antetokounmpo. He'll still need his supporting cast to step up, though. Khris Middleton and guard Eric Bledsoe were been up and down in Round 1, but the Bucks will need bigger offensive contributions from both.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been hot in the playoffs, sweeping the higher-seed Pacers. All-star Jimmy Butler averaged 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in Round 1. What Miami really brings the fire is from behind the three-point line and Duncan Robinson is one of the best three-point shooters in the league.

That means the Bucks will really have to give it their all on the defensive end. Luckily for them, Antetokounmpo is the Defensive Player of the Year.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Bucks vs Heat live stream for game 1.

How to avoid Bucks vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Bucks vs Heat game 1 on Monday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. NBA playoff games will air on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Bucks vs Heat on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Bucks vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans usually have to stay up late, and they can catch the Bucks vs Heat live stream at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Bucks vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Raptors vs Celtics air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Bucks vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Sat. Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Sat. Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT Game 2: Wed., Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. ET, TBD

Wed., Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. ET, TBD Game 3: Fri., Sept. 4, TBD

Fri., Sept. 4, TBD Game 4: Sun, Sept. 6, TBD

Sun, Sept. 6, TBD *Game 5: TBD

TBD *Game 6: TBD

TBD *Game 7: TBD

* = if necessary