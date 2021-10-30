Buccaneers vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 game online

The Buccaneers vs Saints live stream has Brady and the Bucs in the Superdome looking to continue their run of dominance. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston and the Saints are going for their third win in-a-row in this NFL live stream.

Buccaneers vs Saints channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Saints live stream is Sunday (Oct. 31.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

The Buccaneers (6-1) seem to just be toying with teams at this point. Tom Brady leads the NFL this season with 21 touchdown passes and now has extended his all-time touchdown record to 602. The 44-year-old has only thrown three interceptions this year.

Of course Brady couldn't keep this up without the help of his dynamic receivers. Mike Evans caught three touchdowns last week in the Bucs' 38-3 spanking of the Bears. Evans leads the team with seven scores and is tied with DeAndre Hopkins for second in the league behind Cooper Kupp's nine. Chris Godwin leads the Bucs in receptions as well as yards and also has caught three touchdowns this season.

The Saints (4-2) are on a short week as they played Monday night in Seattle, beating the Seahawks, 13-10. Jameis Winston threw for 222 yards on just 19-of-35 passing. Also, all he had to do was concentrate on getting the ball to Alvin Kamara who caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

This game will mark Winston's first start against the team that drafted him number one overall in 2015. He did throw one pass against Tampa last season during the Saints 38-3 win, where Drew Brees threw for four touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are 5.5-point road favorites against the Saints. The over/under is 50.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints live stream from anywhere

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Saints is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 31).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Buccaneers vs Saints.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Buccaneers vs Saints on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Buccaneers vs Saints live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.