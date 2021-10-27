Braves vs Astros live stream: How to watch World Series Game 2 online

Today's Braves vs Astros live stream has Atlanta looking to build on their 1-0 series lead after last night's 6-2 game one victory. Heading into game two, it seems to be anyone's ballgame considering both starting pitchers are looking to use this MLB live stream to bounce back from rough outings.

Braves vs Astros time, tv channel The Braves vs Astros game is today (Oct. 27).

• Time — 8:09 p.m. ET / 5:09 p.m. PT / 1:09 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or fubo

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

In game two of the World Series the Braves are starting Max Fried while the Astros are going with Jose Urquidy. Fried pitched very well in his first two starts of the playoffs allowing just two runs over twelve innings, but things came apart for the lefty in game five of the NLDS against the Dodgers. He surrendered five runs on eight hits including two home runs over 4.2 innings. Tonight he'll look to right the ship against the Astros.

Urquidy is also coming off a rough start in his League Championship Series. In game three against the Red Sox he was pulled after just 1.2 innings. The 26-year-old was charged with six runs on five hits including a grand slam to Kyle Schwarber.

The Braves will look to repeat the success they had last night, when they jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on the Astros. Jorge Soler smacked the third pitch of the game over the left field wall for a solo homer, then Austin Riley followed in the inning with an RBI double. Adam Duvall made it a 5-0 Atlanta lead in the third with a two-run homer.

The Braves' win did come at a high coast as last night's starting pitcher Charlie Morton was taken out of the game in the third inning. Morton underwent x-rays that revealed a fracture in his right fibula, ending his postseason.

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites in game two. The over/under is 8.5 runs.

Braves vs Astros live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Astros is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and fubo TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Astros game is today (Oct. 27) at 8:09 p.m. ET.

If you're just tuning in, you can get the Braves vs Astros live stream (and the rest of the 2021 World Series) with Sling Blue, the $35 per month package, provided Sling has your local Fox affiliate (check to see if it's available).

Braves vs Astros live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Astros live across the pond at 1:09 a.m. local BST Thursday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Braves vs Astros live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Astros live streams in Canada on SportsNet.