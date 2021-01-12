A new, smart Bowflex treadmill and cardio machine are on their way for your at-home workouts. At CES 2021, Nautilus, Inc. debuted the new Bowflex Treadmill 22 and Max Trainer M9, both of which come with large HD screens that pre-loaded with the Bowflex JRNY app. With that, you'll get a library of on-demand workouts and personalized coaching.

The best home gym equipment has been in high demand during the coronaviruas pandemic forced us to stay at home and many local gyms closed or restricted attendance. Many popular models of treadmills, exercise bikes and other machines are still sold out or delayed.

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 features a 22-inch HD touchscreen, a 22x60-inch running track and -5 to 20 percent incline. The Max Trainer M9 cardio machine features a 10-inch HD touchscreen and 20 resistance levels for a sweat-inducing, high-intensity training workout.

Both machines come integrated with JRNY, Bowflex's subscription app that assesses your fitness level, creates personalized workouts and provides coaching. Run along a series of global routes set to a variety of music genres or work out while watching your favorite shows on Netflix, Disney Plus or other streaming services.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 launches this week and will retail for $2,699 on Bowflex.com. The M9 is set to roll out this spring.

A subscription to JRNY costs $19.99 per month or $149 per year.

In addition to these two new models, Bowflex also showed off its VeloCore indoor bike, which earned a CES 2021 Innovation Award for its innovative design that features both leaning mode and stationary mode.