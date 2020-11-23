Black Friday sale: 40% off all Tempur-Pedic Essentials mattresses

Thanksgiving week is here and the year's best Black Friday mattress deals are all now available. However, if you're still shopping around for the best mattress for your needs — Tempur-Pedic has a mattress sale you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its Tempur-Essential Mattress. After discount, prices start at $995. That's the first time this mattress is on sale and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Black Friday sale at Tempur-Pedic

Essentials Mattress: was $1,659 now $995 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Essentials Mattress is a special edition mattress that offers pressure relief and comfort while offering a medium-soft feel. This is the first time the mattress has been on sale and all sizes are getting a generous 40% off discount. After discount, the twin size is just $995 ($664 off), whereas the queen size is $1,199 ($800 off).View Deal

The Tempur-Essentials Mattress is a special edition mattress that offers a medium soft feel along with all the benefits of a Tempur mattress including pressure relief, support, and unparalleled motion cancellation.

The 4-layer mattress also features a moisture-wicking, super-stretch cover with antimicrobial treatment that protects the mattress from common allergens, dust mites, and mold. After discount, the twin size is just $995 ($664 off), whereas the queen size is $1,199 ($800 off). But act fast because this sale is bound to sell out.