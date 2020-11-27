Black Friday mattress deals 2020: save up to £900 in the best sales live now

Black Friday mattress deals are officially here for 2020 - and the discounts on offer in the mattress Black Friday sales today are phenomenal. Take Emma: there's an enormous 36% off everything at Emma for Black Friday - just add our exclusive discount code: Superblack36 at checkout. This drops the price of the award-winning Emma Original mattress to the cheapest it's ever been.

Nectar's at it too: there's a £120 discount plus two free pillows worth £70 in its Black Friday mattress sale. Prefer a hybrid mattress? There's 35% off at Simba for Black Friday as well. We're also seeing plenty of other brilliant Black Friday mattress deals - and we're gathering the biggest ones here on this page. Whether you're looking for discounts on the best mattress you can buy, or just the cheapest mattress prices possible, we've got you covered. Read on for all the very best Black Friday mattress deals in the UK...

The best Black Friday mattress deals

Black Friday mattress deals: memory foam and foam

Emma Original mattress: from £329 £210.56 with code: Superblack36 at Emma

Save up to £244 - The award-winning Emma Original is a superb, medium-firm memory foam mattress. It's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and durable too - we've had ours for two years and still love it. With our exclusive Black Friday mattress deal, you can save 36%: just add code: Superblack36 at checkout. That means a single now costs just £210.56, down from £329; while a super king is only £434.56, down from 679. It's the cheapest it's ever been. Deal ends: 30 Nov 2020View Deal

Nectar Essential bundle: from £669 £435 + 5 free gifts worth up to £385 at Nectar

Save up to £397 We're big fans of the Nectar Memory Foam mattress. At full price, this 25cm deep, medium-firm mattress costs from £414 for a single - but if you spend just over £30 more, this bundle deal adds two premium pillows (worth £70), a mattress protector (from £50), sheet set (from £65) and duvet (from £70) to your order - for free. That's a bargain, and although Nectar doesn't say this is one of its official Black Friday mattress deals, we think it is. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from £414 £289 + 2 free pillows at Nectar

Save £195 If you just need a mattress, then there's also a sweet £125 discount on the Nectar mattress in the Black Friday mattress sale - and you'll have two premium pillows worth £70 added to your order for free too. That's a brilliant Black Friday mattress deal and makes this already-reasonably priced mattress even better value. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: from £169 £146.99 at Amazon

Save up to £51 The Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress boasts an average of 4 out of 5 stars from over 5,000 user reviews on Amazon. It's a medium firmness, with three zones of support for your shoulders, hips and back, and an anti-allergy cover. There's up to a £51 discount on a super king size at the moment - however we've seen the price drop to £135 for a single before, and think there could be another price drop on Black Friday. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Silentnight 7 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: from £219 £201 at Amazon

Save up to £40 This 20cm deep mattress is the more advanced sibling of the Silentnight 3-zone memory foam mattress, with seven zoned areas of support rather than just three, and a luxury layer of moulding memory foam on top. Again, we think we'll see the price drop a little further with a bigger Black Friday mattress deal still to come, but with up to £40 off the larger sizes it's good value already. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Tempur Sensation mattress: from £1,575 £1,179 + free mattress protector

Save up to £974 - The Sensation range is Tempur's firmest. It comes in three different depths: 21cm, 25cm and 30cm, with the biggest savings on the largest sizes. There are no springs; instead Tempur's 'dynamic support technology' creates a bouncy feeling, while providing pressure-relieving support. The cover is also machine-washable up to 60 degrees. Add code: MATTOFFER at checkout for a 25% discount and free mattress protector. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Eve Original mattress: from £365 £321 at Eve

Save up to £225 - The Eve Original is the flagship memory foam mattress from Eve. It's 24cm deep, with three layers of breathable next generation foam, and special contour zones that target different areas of your body to make sure all pressure points are relieved. Right now you can save a whopping 35% - as usual, the biggest discounts are on the larger sizes. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Black Friday mattress deals: hybrid mattresses

Emma Hybrid mattress: from £519 £332.16 with code: Superblack36 at Emma

Save up to £316 - This medium firm hybrid is an excellent choice for anyone who loves the sound of the award-winning Emma Original mattress - but doesn't want an all-foam mattress. The Emma Hybrid adds a layer of micro pocket springs for extra support and increased breathability, making it a good choice for anyone who overheats at night. Add our exclusive discount code: Superblack36 at checkout for a huge 36% discount in the Black Friday mattress sale at Emma - this is the cheapest price ever. Deal ends: 30 NovView Deal

Simba Hybrid mattress: from £569 £369.85 at Simba

Save up to £340 - There's a 35% discount on everything at Simba when you spend over £300 with this Black Friday mattress deal. That means the popular Simba Hybrid mattress now starts from just £369.85 for a single, down from £569; while a super king has dropped from £969 to £629.85. This popular five-layer hybrid mattress mixes cushioning foam with supportive springs to help you sleep better, and cooler, all night. It averages a full five stars from over 53,000 user reviews on the Simba site, and comes with a 200-night risk-free trial so you can test it safely at home. Deal ends: 11:59pm, 27 Nov 2020View Deal

OTTY Hybrid mattress: from £399.99 £299.99 at OTTY

Save up to £200 - The award-winning OTTY Hybrid is the flagship mattress from OTTY. It combines 2,000 16cm springs - they're much taller than the springs in the Simba Hybrid - and a layer of temperature-regulating memory foam, for a super-supportive night's sleep. It's medium-firm, comes with a 100-night trial, and with up to a £200 discount depending on which size you choose, it's a bargain in this Black Friday mattress sale. Deal ends: 11pm, 30 Nov 2020View Deal

OTTY Aura Hybrid mattress: from £349.99 £179.99 at OTTY

Save up to £315 - OTTY's cheapest spring and foam mattress uses a combination of 70/30% springs to foam. It was already one of the most competitively priced bed-in-a-box mattresses you could buy - but this Black Friday mattress deal cuts an enormous 45% off the price. That means a single costs less than £180, while a super king is now just £384.99, reduced from £699.99. that's fantastic value. Deal ends: 11pm, 30 Nov 2020View Deal

Eve Premium Hybrid mattress: from £978 £782 at Eve

Save up to £250 - This luxury mattress from Eve is extremely comfortable and supportive, mixing three layers of next-gen foam with over 1,500 full sized springs. We found it to be at the firmer end of medium-firm, with fantastic pressure-relief; we loved it when we tried it. There's currently a very rare 35% discount on the Eve Premium Hybrid in the Eve mattress Black Friday sale - that's amazing value. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Brook + Wilde Lux mattress: from £549 £329.42 with code T40 at Brook + Wilde

Save up to £380 - Add our exclusive discount code T40 at checkout, and you can save 40% on the Brook + Wilde Lux mattress. It's a hybrid, with six luxurious layers including 2,000 pocket springs, memory foam and a breathable cover, and you can choose whether you want it to be soft, medium or firm. Plus, it comes with premium delivery included: they'll set it up in a room of your choice. Prices now start from just £329.42 for a single (was £549); while a super king has been reduced from £949 to £569.44 ahead of Black Friday. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Black Friday mattress deals: pocket sprung mattresses

Windsor 3000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Pillow Top mattress: from £819.99 £429.99 at Happy Beds

Save up to £585 - This is one of the most luxurious pocket sprung mattresses you can buy. It's 33cm deep, a medium-firm comfort level, and comes with up to 3,000 pocket springs, plus layers of body-contouring memory foam and a cushioning pillow top to provide orthopaedic support. The largest discount is available on the super king size, which now costs £649.99 - down from £1,234 - but there's just under £400 off the smallest sizes too. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 Pocket Sprung mattress: from £249 £183.99 at Amazon

Save up to £112 Different sizes of this mattress have different discounts, but there's over £100 off a double in this early Back Friday mattress deal at Amazon. The popular Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 Pocket Sprung mattress has a hypoallergenic cover and 1,000 pocket springs for tailored support. It's a medium on the firmness scale, and scores an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 user reviews. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Campbell Pocket Sprung mattress: from £599 £299 at Dreams

save up to £604 - This 21cm deep medium pocket sprung mattress at Dreams is currently half price in the run up to Black Friday. It has up to 930 pocket springs to distribute your weight and absorb any movement from your partner, and a layer of memory foam to relieve pressure. Every size has a 50% discount - and you can get another 10% off with code: QUICK10. The biggest saving is on a super king size, which is reduced from £1,099 to just £494.10. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Hudson Pocket Sprung mattress: from £499 £224.10 at Dreams Save up to £550 - For a firmer pocket spring mattress, try the Hudson. It's 23cm deep, with up to 1,226 pocket springs for even weight distribution and pressure relief, and luxuriously cushioning layers. You'll need to rotate this one regularly, but the handles make that easy. It's currently half price, with an extra 10% discount when you add code QUICK10 at checkout - that means a king size now costs just £449.10, down from £999, while a single is £224.10. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Black Friday mattress deals: latex mattresses

Dunlopillo Royal Sovereign mattress: from £1,319 at MattressOnline

Save up to £834.05 - The Royal Sovereign is an award-winning mattress made from 21cm of 100% pure latex. It's a medium firmness, with seven comfort zones that cushion your shoulders and align your spine. The single size doesn't have a discount, but there's up to 35% off the double and larger sizes with this mattress Black Friday deal. That brings the cost of a double down from £2,089 to £1,334.95, while a king is £1,484.95 (was £2,319). Deal ends: soon View Deal

Sealy Posturepedic Nostromo 1400 mattress: from £920.40 £450.99 at MattressOnline

Save up to £836.68 - The Sealy Nostromo isn't a fully latex mattress - but it has a 2.5cm layer of pressure-relieving natural latex, and picked up a Which? Best Buy award for June 2020, so it's worth considering. It's been designed to promote correct spinal alignment and boost pressure relief, and as well as the latex layer it also has 1,400 responsive pocket springs, and a luxury pillow top. There's up to 50% off in the MattressOnline sale for Black Friday. Deal ends: soonView Deal