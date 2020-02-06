Birds of Prey post-credits scene: Does the movie have one?

Birds of Prey takes flight this weekend, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn. The all-female superhero team-up should rule the box office this weekend but many fans are wondering if they should stick around for a Birds of Prey post-credits scene at the end of the movie.

Marvel first made this a superhero movie tradition with post-credits scenes linking together the MCU movies. DC movies have also been doing it recently with Aquaman and Shazam.

Considering DC and Warner Bros. are currently developing a Suicide Squad reboot/sequel and a new Batman movie, a teaser for either at the end of Birds of Prey would be extremely exciting for fans.

We've got a spoiler-free guide to Birds of Prey mid-credits and post-credits scenes — plus information to get you ready for the film.

Is there a Birds of Prey mid-credits scene?

No, Birds of Prey does not have a mid-credits scene.

Is there a Birds of Prey post-credits scene?

No, Birds of Prey does not have a post-credits scene. However, something does happen after the end credits. It's not an actual scene, but fans may want to stick around to experience it.

Check back after Birds of Prey opens in theaters to find out exactly what happens after the credits.

What's Birds of Prey about? Who's in it?

The movie's full title is Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn and it's a sequel/spinoff of Suicide Squad. Robbie first played the outrageous Harley in the 2016 super villain film.

Joining her on the all-female team fighting crime in Gotham City are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Ewan McGregor stars as crime boss Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) and Chris Messina is his diabolical henchman Victor Zsasz.

When they target a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the Birds of Prey flock together to protect her and defeat the Black Mask.