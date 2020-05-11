Big iPhone 12 leak: Names, specs and prices revealed for every model

Think of it as the mother of all iPhone 12 leaks. A new video has just revealed the final names, specs and pricing for all of Apple's new flagship phones for the fall. There's some potentially bad news around the display refresh rate for the Pro models, but there is still much to be excited about.

Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser revealed all the iPhone 12 details on YouTube. You can watch the video below for yourself. We also have summarized all of the leaked iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro specs below in one handy chart.

iPhone 12 leaked specs

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price $649, $749 $749, $849 $999, $1,099, $1,299 $1,099, $1,199, $1,399 Display 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE) 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung) Processor A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras Dual rear cameras Dual rear cameras Triple cameras + LiDAR Triple cameras + LiDAR 5G Sub 6-GHz Sub 6-GHz Sub 6-GHz, mmWave Sub 6-GHz, mmWave Body Aluminum Aluminum Steel Steel

If you've been wondering about the names, here's what's on tap. The standard 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with dual rear cameras and an OLED display made by BOE will just be called iPhone 12. But the larger 6.1-inch version may be named iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Then you step up to the iPhone 12 Pro models, which have triple rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor, plus Samsung-made OLED panels. The 6.1-inch model will likely be called iPhone 12 and the 6.7-inch version will be called iPhone 12 Pro Max. So there's symmetry for you: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

What about the iPhone 12's price? Miraculously, Apple is reportedly lowering the bottom end of its pricing structure again for the iPhone 12. The cheapest iPhone 12, the 5.4-inch model with 128GB storage may cost $649. That's $50 cheaper than the cheapest iPhone 11. This is very welcome news indeed considering the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 is $1,000.

The iPhone 12 Max will reportedly start at $749, while the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a price of $1,099. The standard iPhone 12 models have a choice of 128GB storage or 256GB storage, while the iPhone 12 Pro models have between 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

Next, the displays. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have both been rumored to have "Pro Motion" 120Hz displays, a first for iPhones. However, Prosser shared some unfortunate news. While Apple is working on this technology, it's not certain if it'll come to iPhone 12. It all comes down to battery life, which Apple sees as more important than refresh rate for most of its customers, he says.

So either the iPhone 12 Pro will come with a variable 120Hz refresh rate that changes depending on what you're doing, or it will come with a standard 60Hz display like the iPhone 11 Pro — there would be no in between or toggle option available. The iPad Pro 2020 lets you turn off the ProMotion feature, but it's buried in the Accessibility settings.

An addendum to the displays is that while both the iPhone 12s and iPhone 12 Pros will both use OLED displays, they will be two different kinds. The iPhone 12 and 12 Max will reportedly use a cheaper panel made by BOE, while the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will use Samsung-manufactured panels with 10-bit color. We first saw this extra colorful technology on the OnePlus 8 Pro , and should mean that the iPhone 12 Pro will have one of the best displays of the year.