Best Buy after Christmas sale takes $1,000 off 15-inch MacBook Pro

The year is coming to a close and retailers are offering a ton of after Christmas sales. However, few sales are as aggressive as Best Buy's current MacBook Pro sale.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 off 15-inch MacBook Pro configurations. That's the biggest MacBook Pro discount we've seen all year from any retailer. You'll need to open a free myBest Buy account to reap the extra savings, but the account is free (you just need to provide a valid e-mail).

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is no longer part of Apple's laptop lineup. (It's been replaced by the new MacBook Pro 16-inch). However, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is still a beastly machine.

The base model on sale at Best Buy costs $2,399.99 ($400 off) and packs a Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 560X GPU. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, the step-up model is fully packed and $1,000 off. (You'll need to sign into your myBest Buy account to see the cheaper $2,799.99 price). This model includes a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Radeon Pro 560X GPU.

Best Buy is also taking $100 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but we've seen these models sell for at least $100 less at Best Buy before. So while it's a good sale, the 15-inch models are priced more aggressively.