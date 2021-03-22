Battlefield 6 event looks set for May — and it’s heading back to the future

While Battlefield 6 is set to launch later this year, the details of the title are still under wraps, but the first reveal has just been tipped for May.

EA has DICE beavering away on the next instalment in the Battlefield series, following 2018's Battlefield 5. The game wasn't exactly a success, and the attempt at introducing a battle royale mode into the mix fell flat. We don't know what EA has up its sleeve this time around, or even if the next title will be called Battlefield 6 at all, but now we know when we'll get our first peek.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has previously teased a spring reveal ahead of the holiday 2021 launch window, and it looks like we're on track for that, with GamesBeat’s Jeff Grub unequivocally stating that it's set for May.

When asked about the Battlefield 6 reveal during his podcast, Grubb replied "May," before adding, "Things are still fluid. They haven’t announced anything publicly yet. But my understanding is that they’re probably looking at May." He's confident that the first look will take place before E3's June window, so while May isn't 100% confirmed, it's looking very likely.

The time period that Battlefield 6 takes place during is also a bit of a mystery right now, but Grubb has weighed in on that over on ResetEra (via TheGamer). Rather than playing out against the backdrop of another historical world war, it's set to see a return to a more modern era.

Reputed Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson shared the tidbit on Twitter, and while the tweets have since been deleted, Grubb weighed in on the ResetEra thread discussing the speculation to chime in and confirm the game's modern setting.

Other than that, details are thin on the ground, but we do know that the game will take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware, when it launches on console and PC this holiday. There should be PS4 and Xbox One versions as well.