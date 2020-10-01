Amazon is offering $150 in Prime Day credits — here's how to get them

Amazon really wants you to buy something on Amazon Prime Day. In fact, the company is handing out free money (in the form of Amazon credits) if you make a few cheap Amazon purchases right now.

It's not uncommon for Amazon to offer these freebies, but this is the first time we're seeing so many of them available ahead of Prime Day. Currently, members can score up to $150 in credits to spend on Prime Day. So if you're planning on buying at least one item on Prime Day — make sure you take advantage of these freebies. Remember, these are for Prime members only.

Prime Day deals with free credits

Whole Foods: spend $10, get $10 credit

One of our favorite Prime Day promos is back! Spend $10 at Whole Foods from now through October 14, and you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit which you can use during Prime Day. Delivery/pickup orders sold by Whole Foods Market and delivered or picked up by October 14th at 11:59 pm (PST) qualify for this offer. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon small biz: spend $10, get $10

Amazon wants to highlight small businesses during Prime Day 2020, so it's encouraging consumers to shop at its small business storefront. Through October 12, spend $10 or more at Amazon's small business store and you'll get a free $10 credit that you can use on Prime Day. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon Books: spend $10, get $10

Believe it or not, but Amazon has physical stores throughout the country. Currently, when you spend $10 or more at Amazon Books or Amazon Pop-Up, you'll get a free $10 credit. Plus, spend $10 at Amazon 4-Star and you'll get another $10 credit. You can find store locations via this link. What you get: up to $20 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon Go: spend $10, get $10

Amazon Go stores offer an assortment of breakfast, lunch, and snacks. They're located in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle. Currently, when you spend $10 at any Amazon Go store, you'll get a $10 credit. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon Fresh: spend $10, get $10

Amazon Fresh is a free grocery delivery service for Prime members. It offers a mix of fresh produce, deli/prepared food, household items, and meat/seafood. Spend $10 or more at Amazon Fresh and you'll earn a $10 Amazon credit. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal