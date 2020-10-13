Amazon is offering $170 for FREE in Prime Day credits — here's how to get them

Amazon really wants you to buy something this Prime Day. In fact, the company is now handing out free money in the form of Amazon credits if you make a few cheap Amazon purchases right now.

The best part is that many of these are simple, everyday purchases you were probably going to make anyway.

It's not uncommon for Amazon to offer freebies, but this is the first time we're seeing so many of them available this early into Prime Day. In total, members can score up to $170 in Amazon credits. So if you're planning on buying at least one item on Prime Day — make sure you take advantage of these freebies below. As a reminder, these deals are for Prime members only. (You can check on the status of your credits via this Amazon link).

Prime Day deals with free credits

Whole Foods: spend $10, get $10 credit

One of our favorite Prime Day promos is back! Spend $10 at Whole Foods from now through October 14, and you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit which you can use during Prime Day. Delivery/pickup orders sold by Whole Foods Market and delivered or picked up by October 14th at 11:59 pm (PST) qualify for this offer. After your order, you'll get an e-mail instructing you how to load the $10 credit to your Amazon account. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon small biz: spend $10, get $10

Amazon wants to highlight small businesses during Prime Day 2020, so it's encouraging consumers to shop at its small business storefront. Through October 12, spend $10 or more at Amazon's small business store and you'll get a free $10 credit that you can use on Prime Day. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal

Kindle: spend $20 on eBooks, get $5 eBook credit

Through October 12, spend $20 on any eBook purchase and get a $5 eBooks credit in return. This offer is for Prime members only. What you get: $5 eBooks creditView Deal

Prime Video: watch a video, get a $5 credit

Amazon is essentially handing out money with this offer. Watch any show or movie included with Prime and you'll get a free $5 Amazon credit. Titles include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Avengers, Modern Love, Parasite, Fleabag (this would be our pick), and a host of other shows. You must sign into your Prime account to see/activate this offer. What you get: $5 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon Books: spend $10, get $10

Believe it or not, but Amazon has physical stores throughout the country. Currently, when you spend $10 or more at Amazon Books or Amazon Pop-Up, you'll get a free $10 credit. Plus, spend $10 at Amazon 4-Star and you'll get an additional $10 credit. You can find store locations via this link. What you get: up to $20 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon Fresh: spend $10, get $10

Amazon Fresh is a free grocery delivery service for Prime members. It offers a mix of fresh produce, deli/prepared food, household items, and meat/seafood. Spend $10 or more at Amazon Fresh and you'll earn a $10 Amazon credit. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal

Amazon Go: spend $10, get $10

Amazon Go stores offer an assortment of breakfast, lunch, and snacks. They're located in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle. Currently, when you spend $10 at any Amazon Go store, you'll get a $10 credit. What you get: $10 Prime Day creditView Deal