Alfa Romeo aims to go all-electric by 2027

Alfa Romeo vehicles have been characterized by striking Italian styling and an immersive driving experience — albeit with some finicky mechanical issues. By the end of the decade, it seems that fans will experience a very different kind of Alfa.

In an earnings report (per Autoblog ), parent company Stellantis confirmed sweeping electrification plans for 14 brands. Stellantis used to be named Fiat Chrysler, and includes Citroën, Dodge, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Ram, among others. The most striking thing in the report was the speed at which Alfa Romeo, known for making higher-priced driver-focused vehicles, would be going all electric.

If Stellantis holds firm on its roadmap, we could start seeing electric Alfas hit dealerships by 2027 for the 2028 model year.

This is likely unwelcome news for many Alfa fans. Alfa Romeo is one of Stellantis' most beloved and longest-lasting brands, sitting alongside other Italian carmakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini in terms of influence. Regardless, considering strict environmental regulations currently being negotiated within the EU, Stellantis sees the writing on the wall.

This revelation isn't a surprise. Stellantis had announced last month that there were widespread electrification plans in the works.

While Alfa Romeo has been around since 1910, it only recently re-entered the U.S. market in 2008 after Fiat's acquisition of Chrysler. The car maker started off by importing a very limited number of 8C Competizione sports cars, eventually bringing over the 4C, Giulia and Stelvio. The much loved, if far too hardcore 4C, a low-slung two-door sports car with beautiful styling, photographed well, but was not a sales success. Alfa Romeo followed it up with the Giulia, a 4-door sedan, and the Stelvio, a crossover SUV. Both the Giulia and Stelvio have found greater mainstream success.

Much like the rest of the car world, Alfa Romeo is also embracing larger SUVs. Future Alfas will be on the Stellantis STLA large-vehicle architecture, replacing the real-wheel drive Giorgio platform that's found with the Giulia and Stelvio.

Stellantis also confirmed that Opel would go all-electric by 2028 and Fiat by 2030.