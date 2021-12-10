Trending

Alan Wake 2 is official — meet Remedy’s 'first ever survival horror game'

By published

Alan Wake will get a sequel in 2023, 13 years after the original

Alan Wake 2 trailer revealed
(Image credit: Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 is finally official. Finnish developer Remedy used the recent Game Awards to reveal a 58-second teaser trailer for the upcoming game. The Xbox 360 action hit Alan Wake will finally get a sequel in 2023, a full 13 years after the original game launched.

With hindsight, perhaps we should have seen this announcement coming. After all, Remedy has recently given Alan Wake a mini-revival, with the titular character first appearing in DLC for Control, then receiving a full-fledged remaster for current- and last-generation consoles

That remaster marked the first time Alan Wake appeared on PlayStation hardware. It seems as though the character's Xbox and PC exclusivity is truly broken, as the sequel is destined for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. 

While the first game and its standalone DLC, American Nightmare, were more action games with horror elements, it sounds like this sequel will flip things around. The trailer implies that, and Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy confirmed as much after it rolled. He described Alan Wake 2 as the studio’s “first ever survival horror game”. 

“The first game had horror elements to it, but it was an action game,” he continued. “And we feel that this is the perfect genre to bring together the story and gameplay closer than ever before. Because the horror story is at the very heart of this, and it’s a psychologically layered deep mystery.”

That’s about all we’re getting for now, though. Lake said, appropriately enough, that the team would “be going dark to work on this.” He promised more information in summer 2022, however. 

It just goes to show that you shouldn’t ever give up hope on your old favorites being revived, no matter how much time has passed. Indeed, next year will see the launch of Stalker 2, 12 whole years after Call of Pripyat wowed PC gamers. You will, however, need to use up a ridiculous amount of Xbox Series space to play it.  

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
Topics
Gaming