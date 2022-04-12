Do you need to restart your Samsung Galaxy S22? Maybe the device is acting slow, or you’re having some problems with your apps. Restarting your phone can be a simple fix to minor issues and can be beneficial when a full power-down is inconvenient.

Restarting (also called rebooting) the Galaxy S22 is a different process than putting it to sleep or turning it off. Restarting it will shut off the phone and then immediately turn it back on with most of your background apps cleared. Think of it like your device taking the ultimate power nap, waking up refreshed, and being ready to take on whatever comes its way!

There are two ways to restart the Galaxy S22. Thankfully, both ways are simple and utilize a very similar menu. In this guide, we will show you both options.

How to restart Samsung Galaxy S22

1. Press and hold both the power and volume down buttons until the power menu appears.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. You will see three options on this menu, select the Restart icon located in the middle.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap ‘Restart’ once more to confirm that you want to reboot the device.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s also another way to restart your device from the Quick Settings screen.

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Swipe down a second time and press the power icon in the top right corner next to the search icon.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. You will see three options on this menu, select the Restart option located in the middle.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap Restart once more to confirm that you want to reboot the device.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

