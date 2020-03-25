Knowing how to set up a Zoom meeting is fairly simple, and useful for when you're working from home or looking to catch up with folks you can't see in-person.

Zoom is one the best video chat apps right now because it's free for personal use and can accommodate large video calls. Fitness instructors, teachers and managers are among the millions that have taken to Zoom to conduct meetings now that many of us are working from home more.

If you're looking for a fun video chat platform for playing games with friends, consider learning how to use Houseparty. But if you need a service that's more professional, or you need to run a class or presentation, you'll want to learn how to use Zoom.

And if you're simply looking to enter a conference, not start one, we have a separate guide on how to join a Zoom meeting. And once you're in a meeting, have some fun by figuring out how to change your Zoom background.

But if you're looking to quickly and easily set up a Zoom meeting for colleagues to join, here's how to get started.

How to set up a Zoom meeting from a computer

Step 1: Open the Zoom app on your computer, or download it if you haven't already.

Step 2: Sign in to Zoom, or make an account if it's your first time using Zoom.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Click the orange camera icon that reads 'New Meeting' to start a meeting.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Click the 'Join With Computer Audio' icon to start your Zoom meeting. Your camera should turn on and you can now manage your meeting settings with the dashboard on the bottom of your screen.

(Image credit: Future)

How to set up a Zoom meeting from a phone with the Zoom app

Step 1: Open the Zoom app or download it if you haven't already.

Step 2: Sign in to Zoom, or make an account if it's your first time using the Zoom app.

Step 3: Click the orange camera icon that reads 'New Meeting.'

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Click 'Start a Meeting' to begin your Zoom meeting.

(Image credit: Future)

As a Zoom meeting host, be sure to check out our guide on Zoom-bombing: How to trolls out of your Zoom meeting. And make sure you figure out how to see everyone on Zoom.