This TikTok hack lets you use videos as iPhone wallpapers — try it now

Lock screen kinda boring? Well, did you know you could set TikTok videos as iPhone wallpapers and customize your phone's look with your favorite videos?

For those of you who didn't know, don't worry. I thought I'd seen all the TikTok hacks and iPhone tricks there were to see, but this one was news to me too. This is primarily because the feature is somewhat hidden away in the share settings of TikTok, and even then isn't that obvious.

To set TikTok videos as iPhone wallpapers, you'll need to utilize the share function on TikTok, as well as the Live Photos format on iPhone. It's super easy to do, so here's how to do it.

How to set TikTok videos as iPhone wallpapers

1. Search for TikTok using Spotlight and open the app.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Search for your favorite video.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on a video you want as your wallpaper.

(Image credit: Future)

4. On the video, tap the share button.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap Live Photo

(Image credit: Future)

6. Wait while the video converts into a Live Photo and downloads to your Photos Library.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Go to the Photos app, then head to Library. Tap the Live Photo from TikTok.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Tap the options button in the bottom left of the photo, then select Use as Wallpaper and choose which wallpaper to use it as — Home Screen, Lock Screen or both.

(Image credit: Future)

9. Go and check out your new moving wallpaper.

(Image credit: Future)

